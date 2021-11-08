Covid-19: Waiheke sees second positive case confirmed, no locations of interest

Waiheke island, Auckland, testing stations were busy on Wednesday after a positive covid-19 case visited the island

A Covid-19 case has been found on Waiheke Island.

The small island in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf had remained relatively untouched by the virus, but Waiheke Local Board chairwoman Cath Handley confirmed to Stuff on Monday night a person had tested positive at one of the local medical centres.

It’s the first time a case has been picked up by testing from one of the Island’s local testing stations.

“It’s disappointing but not surprising,” she said. “So we’ll take this in our stride.”

Handley said the person wasn’t ill and had been a-symptomatic when they were tested.

The person is currently self-isolating in their home and close contacts have been notified, according to a message from the Waiheke Medical Centre.

“People who have been contacted so far have been great at getting tested,” Handley said.

She said residents should be grateful for the person had been proactive, and she hoped health officials had caught the infection before it could spread too widely.

So far no locations of interest have been identified.

The island had remained completely Covid free up until last month when the island’s first case was confirmed on October 19.

In that instance, the person was confirmed to be a close contact of an existing Auckland case.

Since then, Waiheke has had positive wastewater tests and testing centres have been set up on the island.