Covid-19: Big vaccine drive in Northland aims to lift NZ's lowest jab rate

Northland has one of the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rates in the country, but Māori health providers are pulling out all the stops to encourage people to get the jab.

Taking the vaccine to where people live and treating each person with mana (respect) are key to boosting low Covid-19 vaccination rates in Northland, Māori health providers say.

With just 69 per cent of residents fully vaccinated, Northland has the lowest vaccination rates in New Zealand, and is predicted to be the last district health board to reach the 90 per cent goal to allow the country to enter the traffic light alert system.

Māori, who make up 31 per cent of the eligible population in Tai Tokerau, are behind other ethnicities, with just 53 per cent fully vaccinated.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Friendly encouragement to get the vaccine was the aim of Te Hiku Hauora and Te Whānau O Waipareira Trust in Kaitāia on Wednesday.

The low vaccination rates are no surprise to Jo Urlich​, the manager of outreach services for Te Hiku Hauora, which covers the northern Far North.

“Our vaccination rates are lower for all vaccines, including childhood immunisation ... We have a number of people here who don't vaccinate for anything.”

Childhood immunisation coverage in Tai Tokerau paints a picture of how difficult the 90 per cent vaccination goal could be.

Northland has the lowest vaccination rates for each age milestone measured by the Ministry of Health, and just 56 per cent of 6-month-olds have received all their age-appropriate vaccines.

Urlich said many young people were reticent to get the Covid-19 vaccine because of a fear of needles, as well as concerns about what was in the vaccine.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The vaccination drive in Northland is all about making people feel comfortable and giving them space to raise concerns.

For all ages, a chance to talk with health professionals about their concerns and ask questions was really important, and offered at all Te Hiku Hauora vaccine sites, she said.

Urlich hoped Northland could reach 90 per cent vaccination coverage “sooner rather than later” for the sake of whānau safety, with Covid-19 now in the community in Northland.

“I definitely think it’s possible. The Māori health providers and DHB have the capability and capacity to deliver the vaccine – it’s just about whānau being willing to get it.”

Making vaccinations a celebration and treating each person with mana (respect) is the approach of Te Whānau O Waipareira Trust.

The trust is based in West Auckland but heeded a call to arms from Tai Tokerau Māori health providers this week, chief operating officer Awerangi​ Tamihere​ said.

The organisation has 70 staff and four mobile vaccination camper vans in the Far North this week, helping with a big vaccine drive culminating in a drive-through event in Whangārei on Saturday.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Encouragement to get the jab included music, food vouchers and gift bags, making the vaccination a celebration rather than a chore, Awerangi Tamihere says.

On Wednesday, Māori health providers were focused on Kaitāia, with four vaccination sites busy offering jabs in the locked-down town, along with kai, food vouchers, entertainment and other incentives.

Te Whānau O Waipareira Trust helped each step of the way, from providing cars with loudspeakers telling people about the vaccine drives, to people waving signs at intersections.

Tamihere said the job would be easier if the organisation knew which streets the unvaccinated lived in, a request which is being fought through the courts.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Not everyone in the Far North is supportive of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, as demonstrated by hoarding on the approach to Kaitāia.

Going out to where the people are living and work, to make it as easy as possible for them to get the jab, is essential to Northland boosting its vaccination rates, she said.

“The reality is for a lot of our people, it’s about putting food on the table and keeping warm – they’ve got other issues in the house. They intend to get vaccinated, it’s just not a priority for them.”

In Kaitāia, that is the stark reality.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The incentive of food vouchers is was tipped Lisa Brass into getting her first Covid-19 jab in Kaitāia on Wednesday.

Resident Lisa Brass​ said she only decided to get the jab when she heard food vouchers would be given out.

“I’m struggling and I need food. I know it sounds like a dumb thing to get a shot, but I don’t really like medication in me, the white man’s medication,” she said.

Others were motivated by Covid-19 being in the Far North community, as part of the 30 Delta cases in Northland.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Brooklyn Dunn-Lloyd, right, said she got the Covid-19 vaccine for the sake of her nan, Joan Dunn, centre, who was supported by her friend Maureen Smith.

Kaitāia College student Brooklyn Dunn-Lloyd, 16, admitted she was hesitant about what was in the vaccine, and felt like Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was forcing the country to get the jab.

But in the end, she decided to get the vaccine for the sake of her 81-year-old grandmother, who has a heart condition.

“I feel like it’s right for our country and to keep everyone safe.”

Vaccination clinics are being run throughout Northland this week, including a Raumati whānau drive-through vaccination event from 10am to 4pm on Saturday at Whangārei’s Kensington Park.