Covid-19: Wellington ICU leader's modelling shows huge bed shortfall with 90 per cent vaccine rate

Modelling from a Wellington intensive care leaders shows a 99.9 per cent vaccination rate is needed if the region is to cope with a Delta outbreak and provide ICU care to other patients at the same time.

The model, authored by Wellington ICU co-director ​Dr Alex Psirides​ and sent to Government in late August, also suggests 69 extra beds would be needed in Wellington alone if an outbreak were to last six months, and other care were to stop.

“It’s effectively the whole population, (needing vaccination). That’s why every time you point a television camera at an intensive care doctor, we just tell people to get vaccinated, because even small numbers in vaccination have a big effect.”

The situation has changed dramatically since August, with Delta circulating in Auckland and Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins this week saying that the outbreak could no longer be contained and would inevitably spread throughout the country. Psirides said his modelling was meant to identify risk at the time, and could be tweaked as rates of infection and vaccination change.

This comes as 84 people are in hospital with Covid-19, including 10 in ICU or HDU, and case numbers are averaging 161 each day.

Analysis from Stuff reveals every health board would need more ICU beds if vaccination rates stop at 90 per cent, ranging from 86 at Waitemata, to 5 in the West Coast. Hutt Valley would need 21 extra ICU beds. It has four.

Even if other care went on hold in ICU – the required vaccination rate was still 99.2 per cent. But that doesn’t mean Psirides is campaigning for the target to be 99 per cent – that would be unrealistic, he said.

“I wanted the ability to type in a number that gives me some idea of what it would look like in an ICU for patients.”

Covid-19 modeller Professor Shaun Hendy, said he’d love to see the DHB-level targets increase from 90 per cent to 95 per cent of the eligible population.

“I’d love it. Higher targets in the adult population would be great.”

Health Minister Andrew Little said although the vaccination targets were set at 90 per cent, “if we can do better, we should, because the more people who are vaccinated, the better and safer it is for everybody”.

Hendy’s detailed modelling landed on a 97 per cent herd immunity level, which he admitted was “unrealistically high”.

“That being said, you can substitute some of that effect of the vaccine if you put controls in place, and of course, that's what the Government is planning to do with its traffic light system,” Hendy said.

Psirides’ vaccination figure was centred on modelling for a 25 per cent ”attack rate” which assumed a quarter of the population would catch the virus during a Delta outbreak.

So far, the region of Te-Whanganui-a-Tara has had just 17 cases in the Delta outbreak, the last of which recovered in September.

That doesn’t mean health leaders are not bracing for the worst. Modular units and using the children’s hospital as a Covid ward are still options if an outbreak arrives at scale, Psirides said.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Capital & Coast District Health Board is working to lift its bed count in its ICU (pictured) by recruiting more staff. Bed count numbers can fluctuate daily as they depend on staff availability.

“None of this is here to take us by surprise.”

“We have plans to increase capacity to cope with as many Covid patients as we can. And we hope, at present, to continue to do some business as usual for all the patients we currently provide care to, who don't have Covid.”

Capital and Coast has 22 staffed ICU beds, but the unit was recruiting to bring that number to 24. Even if 69 beds were added, the staff wouldn’t be there as ICU nurses are “rarer than gold”, Psirides said.

Despite some friction between the health minister and ICU clinicians earlier in the Delta outbreak, Psirides said there was regular conversations between both parties.

Asked whether he felt the health minister was listening to clinicians, Psirides said, “I don’t know. I don’t know what he reads and doesn’t read”.

Little said Psirides’ modelling backed up others that showed, “the more vaccinated the population, the less pressure on the health system, and the better for all people in our communities.”

This was taken into account when making decisions around the vaccination campaign and ensuring the health system can function during outbreaks, Little said.