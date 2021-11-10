Small town the first place in Canterbury to become 90 per cent double vaccinated

West Melton is the first area in Canterbury to reach the 90 per cent fully vaccinated target. Stuff speaks to locals about why they think their town is the first.

It's known for its strong links to the horse racing industry and its million-dollar homes, now West Melton is Canterbury's first 90 per cent fully vaccinated town.

West Melton – which is slightly west of Christchurch and in the Selwyn district – has 90.1 per cent of its 1900 eligible residents double vaccinated, according to data released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

The news was welcomed by locals who said the high vaccination rate was probably due to the large number of families and essential workers who live in the town.

Other suburbs are on the cusp of the 90 per cent goal, with Fendalton sitting at 89.9 per cent while the likes of Lincoln East, Harewood, Northwood, Cashmere West and Prebbleton are all above 88 per cent.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff New data shows West Melton is the only Canterbury suburb with more than 500 people to have 90 per cent of its eligible population is double vaccinated.

From the Canterbury District Health Board's eligible population of about 482,000, 79.5 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

Another 50,000 people will need to roll their sleeves up for the second dose for the whole region to reach 90 per cent.

However, inequities are continuing to show in Canterbury’s rollout.

The five suburbs with the highest vaccination rates have the lowest possible rank in the socioeconomic deprivation index, which is determined by several data points gathered during the 2018 census.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Unichem West Melton Pharmacy co-owner Chris Leggett says it's "fantastic" that so many in the town are fully vaccinated.

They also have higher median incomes, higher median rents and less unemployment than the Canterbury region as a whole.

By comparison, the five suburbs with Canterbury’s lowest vaccination rates have lower median incomes and lower rates of higher education.

Aranui, which has the highest possible deprivation index rating, remains Canterbury’s lowest vaccinated suburb overall.

Only 77.2 per cent of eligible residents have had one dose, and only 57 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Other areas in Canterbury with low vaccination coverage tend to be in east Christchurch or North Canterbury.

Some rural areas, namely Upper Hurunui and Southbridge, are among the biggest movers in the last week in regard to how much of their population is now fully vaccinated. Both saw jumps of more than seven percentage points.

Across the South Island, 79.5 per cent of the 987,000-strong eligible population is fully vaccinated. The roll-out has been unequal across district health boards (DHBs) though, with 81 per cent of the Southern DHB’s population fully vaccinated, while the same figure for the West Coast is 71.4 per cent.

Tom Lee/Stuff About 482,000 (79.5 per cent) of the Canterbury District Health Board's eligible population is now fully vaccinated.

West Melton a ‘family-based community’

Chris Leggett, co-owner and pharmacist at Unichem West Melton Pharmacy, said it was "fantastic news” that the community’s vaccination rate had surpassed 90 per cent.

“We see vaccination as the best and quickest and easiest way to get back to normal life.”

Alaska Wood, manager of The Milk Bar, said West Melton was a “really family-based community”.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Alaska Wood, manager of The Milk Bar, says one of the reasons for the town’s vaccination rate could be the high number of families who live there.

“Everybody around here has kids, or they are grandparents,” she said.

“We also have a lot of businesses here, and it's important for the community to be able to keep thriving, rather than crumble around us.

“Especially working in the hospitality industry, I understand that better than anything.”

Diane Henderson, owner of West Melton BP gas station, said the town’s vaccine rate was “a pleasant surprise”.

“As an essential business, it’s important to us,” she said.

“We do have a lot of airport and medical staff out this way – maybe it’s occupation driven too.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff West Melton Tavern duty manager Taylah Spicer and owner Nicola Clark say the vaccine will help people enjoy the summer.

At The West Melton Tavern, which opened under new ownership on Wednesday, duty manager Taylah Spicer said the high vaccination rate gave “more people a reason to want to come out here, to know that we’re safer”.

“Some love [the vaccine], some hate it. It's really just personal preference, but hopefully more people will get on board so that we can enjoy the summer.”

New owner Nicola Clark said knowing that a high percentage of people in the community were double vaccinated made everyone feel “a bit more secure”.