Monday's alert level announcement shapes make-or-break day for many Waikato businesses

Brendan Rivalin owns Le Rendez-Vous on Alexandra St in Hamilton, and is hoping for a move to level two.

Anxious Waikato businesses are calling for a major loosening of lockdown rules ahead of the Christmas trading season.

Cabinet is expected to review Waikato’s alert level on Monday, with Hamilton and much of the region bound by level 3 step 2 restrictions.

The region’s tourism, events and hospitality sectors are desperate for a change to alert level two, but it will take level one before Waikato can host major events again.

A public health expert suggested it could be safe for the region to return to level two but only if case numbers remained low and contract tracing remained at a high level.

READ MORE:

* Creative Christmas thinking will stop the 'Covid Grinch' ruining our festive season

* Skilled labour shortage threatens Waikato's economy

* Covid-19: Waikato mayors pan DHB vaccination plans



STUFF Protesters shout "free to live" at a vehicular protest against Covid-19 restrictions around Wellington on Saturday morning.

Despite Waikato largely containing the community spread of Delta, the region has the same alert level restrictions as Auckland, where case numbers regularly top 100.

The lack of attention given to Waikato’s plight, and the duration of the current lockdown, has left many residents and businesses exasperated, said Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams.​

“By the time the Government sits down to review our alert level on Monday, Hamilton and Waikato will be entering its seventh week of lockdown, and it’s taking its toll,” Williams said.

“A lot of residents and business owners I talk to feel incredibly let down by the Government’s lack of acknowledgement of the hardship this region is going through.

Stuff Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams said the city and parts of the region are about to enter their seventh week of lockdown (file pic).

“You just need to walk around Hamilton’s CBD to appreciate how many businesses are still closed. You’d see the same sight in many Waikato towns.”

Williams advocates for Hamilton and Waikato to shift to alert level 2, which would allow hospitality venues, such as cafes, bars and restaurants, to open without a cap on attendee numbers. Other public health safety measures will still apply.

Shifting Waikato to alert level 3 step 3 will mean hospitality venues will be limited to gatherings of 50 people.

November and December are crucial months for business operators, with some earning 25 per cent of their yearly turnover in those months.

Aaron Wood/Stuff Much of the Waikato is currently in alert level 3.

Brendan Rivalin,​ co-owner and operator of inner-city French cafe Le Rendez-Vous, said the closure of businesses, such as hairdressers, had impacted his business turnover.

Although the lockdown has been financially tough on businesses, Covid-19 restrictions are also taking a mental toll.

“A lot of foreigners work in hospitality, and they use their one holiday at Christmas to visit family overseas,” Rivalin said.

“We’re now facing another year without seeing them. You ask yourself why do I work so hard when there is no reward at the end of the year?”

There was confusion among customers and shop owners about what they could do in level 3 step 2 and a change to level 2 would restore some simplicity and order.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Retailer Michael Ibbetson inside one of his two clothing stores, Shine, at Centre Place in Hamilton.

Michael Ibbetson,​ co-owner of women’s clothing stores Rossellini and Shine, said the Government’s wage subsidy has helped, but this year has been “as tough as it gets”.

Hamilton CBD can’t operate as a destination when more than half of businesses are shut or unable to host people.

“Even if cafés are open, people can’t sit down to eat and have a coffee. And the same goes for malls.

“It’s a tough time for retailers, especially for fashion. Unless we get things moving again, no one has any reason to go out and buy new things because it’s like, what for?”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The Waikato can’t restart major events until it’s bakc to alert level 1, Hamilton and Waikato Tourism chief executive Jason Dawson said.

Hamilton and Waikato Tourism chief executive Jason Dawson said a roadmap was needed to show how the region could reopen safely.

“Auckland is our number one drive market and Waikato locals make-up one-third of our visitor market.

“We need regional and domestic travel to recommence to ensure our businesses can survive.”

Waikato Chamber of Commerce chief executive Don Good said December is a vital trading month.

“People are feeling desperate, they are looking for the ability to make some revenue.

“The Government wage subsidy and resurgence package are still going but businesses can’t earn and are incurring debt, mortgaging their personal properties.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Epidemiologist Michael Baker said low Covid-19 transmission numbers could tempt a move to level two for Waikato but only if health officials were confident they could contain the virus through contract tracing, vaccination levels and testing.

Controlling the outbreak in Auckland and Waikato is vital for the rest of the country, infectious diseases and pandemic expert from University of Otago (Wellington) Professor Michael Baker said.

A decision on lowering the alert level will depend on the number of new and unexpected cases appearing.

“If there is evidence of very little ongoing transmission, there could be a case for Waikato to move to level 2.”

Baker said health officials had to have confidence they could manage the virus using contracting tracing if the alert level was lowered.

“They could also decide to use a higher alert level just where the main transmission is occurring.

“The other thing is you are always looking backward in time, seeing cases generated a week ago and it’s hard to know where the virus is spreading.”