Southern DHB member resigns over vaccine mandate conflict

A Southern District Health Board member who reportedly used her title to oppose possible vaccine mandates has resigned.

Ilka Beekhuis reportedly sent an angry message to Countdown, after the supermarket chain sought feedback from staff on possible vaccine mandates.

RNZ reported it had seen emails in which Beekhuis wrote: “I'm writing, as a publicly elected official of the Southern DHB, to say that it's abhorrent that you would enforce a vaccine mandate on your staff. It's completely amoral, unethical, and medically unnecessary.”

This came after she voted against a Southern District Health Board motion last week calling for a commitment to at least 90 per cent Covid-19 vaccination rates across communities.

READ MORE:

* Southern DHB member among people emailing Countdown against vaccine mandate

* Covid-19 NZ: Government to extend vaccine mandates to businesses requiring vaccine certification

* 200 children on dental waiting list in the south



At that meeting Beekhuis said: “With all due respect to the severity of Covid and the impact it will have on our community and our staff, I don’t feel comfortable supporting this motion because of the unknowns surrounding vaccine reactions.”

Despite her email to Countdown, Beekhuis told RNZ she thought she had “made it clear” she was writing in a personal capacity.

She confirmed she did not agree with vaccine mandates, calling them coercive, RNZ reported.

A statement was released by the board on Thursday afternoon announcing Beekhuis had resigned.

“I remain passionate about the health and wellbeing of the community, and have been privileged to work with many similarly committed people over the past two years in my role,” Beekhuis said.

While she shared many of the views of the health board, she did not share all and had been unable to reconcile these positions.

“Thank you to those who elected me to this position and have supported me in the role. I would also like to thank my fellow board members and wish them every success in their work to improve the health system for the community.

“This is a personal decision and I will not be making further comments about this matter.”

Board chairman Pete Hodgson said he accepted Beekhuis’ resignation on Thursday and thanked her for her many contributions to a range of important health topics during the past two years.

“These are challenging times and as a health board it is important that we are able to show leadership and teamwork in pursuing the most important tool we have available to us to protect our communities against Covid-19.

“Therefore her decision to resign is the correct call to make,” Hodgson said.