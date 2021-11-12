Medical expert urges people to prepare for Covid-19 in their homes

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay details 15 new cases of Covid-19 found in Waikato.

A medical expert is advising people to plan for Covid-19 in their homes as it’s likely the virus will spread rapidly once the Auckland border opens.

Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners medical director Bryan Betty said people should make sure their pantry was stocked with basics including hygiene products, pain relief, ice blocks for sore throats, and toilet paper to last the 14 days self-isolation period.

He also advised people to ensure they had enough medications on hand for any conditions they had, including high blood pressure, cholesterol and depression.

It was also important to organise a family member or friend who could go to the supermarket on their behalf.

“It’s about thinking ahead, much like you would for disaster preparation.”

Betty said the virus would spread quickly through New Zealand once the Auckland border opened, and would become endemic.

His comments come after South Auckland doctor Matire Harwood told RNZ that positive cases among the 4000 patients at the Papakura Marae Health Clinic she works at were now occurring daily instead of weekly.

She currently had 20 households with Covid-19 positive cases and was concerned public health officials were not communicating with patients who were self-isolating for up to three days after their test result.

The situation had forced Harwood to see her patients in person and take pulse oximeter tests to establish their oxygen levels.

It’s important to record oxygen levels as Covid-19 patients can have levels at almost half what is deemed healthy but still feel well. By the time their condition worsens, the situation has already become serious.

Harwood said the Ministry of Health previously said it would make sure people had oximeters.

“But that hasn’t been our experience. People are waiting two to three days to hear from somebody ... I really worry that people are waiting too long,” she told RNZ.

Betty said the college had been made aware there was “quite a bit of pressure” in Auckland because of the speed of transmission.

Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners medical director Dr Bryan Betty is urging New Zealanders to prepare their homes in case they need to self-isolate.

“There have been patients that have been diagnosed with Covid-19, but they haven’t had rapid follow up from public health or mobile health units and GPs are caught in the middle.”

The college had asked the Ministry of Health to deal with the problem. Betty believed it was important to have clear communication over who did what when patients were self-isolating.

“There needs to be clear clinical oversight from a central organisation or a GP.”

Betty said it was important that GPs had good access to the ministry's stockpile of oximeters as not all brands in the marketplace were reliable.

He believed the issues would be resolved, and all positive patients would receive an oximeter to self-test while isolating.

Dr Matire Harwood is a doctor at the Papakura Marae Clinic and says patients are waiting up to three days to hear from public health officials after they test positive for Covid-19.

Harwood’s clinic had also been delivering hygiene and kai packs to positive households in South Auckland because many families had poverty issues. Some parents had been unemployed for weeks while others did not have jobs.

Parents were worried about looking after their children while coping with being unwell, she said.

“There is an increasing number of children impacted by Covid-19.”

Betty said a wraparound support service was needed for those who did not have enough food and were isolated from the community.

“There are some problems around that as we have seen in Auckland.”

Beef and Lamb NZ chief executive Sam McIvor is urging farmers to have plans in place in case they have to go to MIQ.

Beef and Lamb NZ had also joined the call to get prepared for Covid-19, urging farmers to prepare in case they were sent to a quarantine facility. The situation was even more urgent after a positive case on a Waikato farm was confirmed on Friday.

Chief executive Sam McIvor said farmers should check with their meat processing companies if they could still offload stock if they had a positive case on farm.

He urged them to get vaccinated and have a plan in place now.

The Ministry of Health was approached for comment.