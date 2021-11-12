Law Society to investigate complaint over anti-vax lawyer Sue Grey

The Whole Truth: Mild reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine explained.

The New Zealand Law Society has launched an investigation into the activities of Nelson-based lawyer and anti-Covid vaccine campaigner Sue Grey​.

Following several complaints about Grey by individuals and at least one group, the society advised them by letter this week that the standards committee had “resolved of its own motion to investigate general concerns raised around Ms Grey's activities”.

Grey, who is co-leader of the NZ Outdoors Party​​, has a large following on social media and regularly posts anti-vaccine content, including false claims of Covid-19 deaths and promotion of alternative and unproven treatments.

She recently represented four security workers in a high court case against the Government’s mandatory vaccine order, which the workers lost.

READ MORE:

* Formal complaint against anti-vax lawyer lodged with the Law Society

* Lawyer argues sacked workers' rights not infringed by 'no jab, no job' rule

* Covid-19: Ability of vaccine to reduce virus spread could decide challenge to 'no jab, no job' order



In mid-September, Glenn Jeffrey​, a former photojournalist, made a complaint about Grey after she claimed an Auckland year 13 student who died from an unrelated cause was the first “teen death” from the Covid-19 vaccine. The claim was made in a social media post seen by Stuff and later removed by the platform.

Jeffrey said he felt assured the society was taking the complaints seriously after receiving notice confirming the investigation.

“I hope she is disbarred, I hope she is stripped of her ability to practice law in New Zealand. She has brought the New Zealand legal system into disrepute with her lies and her baseless allegations against people, the vaccine roll-out.”

Complaints received by the society are referred to an independent standards committee for investigation, a process that can be lengthy. Complaints deemed serious enough can be referred to the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal.

The tribunal can suspend a lawyer or strike them from the Roll of Barristers and Solicitors, which would prevent them from practising law.

In a statement following Grey’s post about the Auckland teen, the NZ Outdoors Party​ claimed deaths from the Covid-19 vaccine were “government mandated genocide”.

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff Nelson lawyer and Outdoors Party co-leader Sue Grey has made several posts on Facebook insinuating that people have died after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

To date, only one death in New Zealand has been linked to the Pfizer Covid vaccination.

FACT Aotearoa​, an informal group of 45 people including scientists and doctors set up to counter misinformation, lodged a formal complaint with the New Zealand Law Society​ against Grey in late October.

They said Grey has breached the Lawyers and Conveyancers Act (Lawyers: Conduct and Client Care) Rules 2008, which state “a lawyer must not engage in conduct that tends to bring the profession into disrepute”.

Matt Rourke/AP Lawyer, politician and anti-Covid-19 vaccination campaigner Sue Grey is being investigated by a New Zealand Law Society standards committee.

Grey responded to the complaints in a letter to the society, saying her comments about the teen were made on her NZ Outdoors Party Facebook page and not in her role as a lawyer.

The comments were “posted in my personal capacity as a political leader”.

Grey vigorously defended her views on Covid-19, the vaccine, and her right to freedom of expression under the New Zealand Bill of Rights.

She apologised “if any offence was caused to a family who has suffered death or injury” but said the majority of people expressed gratitude for the information she provided.

FACT Aotearoa member and Middlemore Hospital infectious diseases' physician Chris Hopkins​ said he was concerned the society’s investigation was of “general concerns” rather than addressing specific complaints, including Grey’s comments about the death of the Auckland teen.

“I am concerned this may turn out to be a ‘pseudo-investigation’, paying lip service to the complaints with a veneer of investigation, while not taking the hard - but morally right - actions that are warranted.”

The New Zealand Law Society – Te Kāhui Ture o Aotearoa​ said it was prevented by law from disclosing receipt of complaints or making any comment about concerns raised.

“This is due to legal requirements placed on us by the Lawyers and Conveyancing Act 2006, which means that we would be breaking the law if we release information about specific complaints or concerns.”