Five sailors, a bottle of rum and over 2000km to skip MIQ queue

Strangers one day, good mates the next. Stefan Schischka, Bruce Ellwood, Paul Maydon, Phil Andrew and Rob Marriott sailed the Tasman Sea together this week home from Hobart.

Sitting on the dock of the bay, North Australia, waiting for a place in MIQ – that’s where Bruce Ellwood was when he saw the opportunity to get home to New Zealand without chasing an elusive space in a quarantine hotel.

Ellwood, from Whitianga in Waikato, and four other Kiwi crew members sailed 2300 kilometres from Tasmania to Nelson in just six days, after being stranded in Australia for six months due to border restrictions.

The experienced seaman was in Exmouth in Western Australia when he was told about an advertisement to get a 60-ft crayfish boat across the ditch forits owners in Wānaka. He jumped at the chance.

“We were having some beers on the dock with another skipper, and he just happened to say ‘have you seen this ad about this West Coaster [boat] trying to get back to New Zealand?’ And one thing led to another.”

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Yachties slam 'absurd' MIQ rule to quarantine after week at sea

* Covid-19: Boaties 'risking their lives' at sea due to 'unfair' MIQ rules

* The long sail home - Lindsay Gault takes the long way home from across the ditch

* Covid-19: Kiwis risking it on the high seas to get back home



The boat owner bought Yuwindi 2 in July, but when the borders between New Zealand and Australia shut, there was no way for them to get their boat home.

So appointed skipper Ellwood and his four crew members, Paul Maydon and Stefan Schischka from Wānaka, Rob Marriott from Palmerston North, and Phil Andrew from KeriKeri, met up in Hobart and had just two days to get the empty boat kitted-out for the voyage home.

With only two bunks on board, the day boat was pretty “cosy” for the sailors, who were all strangers to each other just ten days prior.

SUPPLIED The 60-ft crayfish boat was home for five the men on board for six days on their journey across the Tasman.

“We arrived on Saturday night and then Sunday was about finding the boat, looking at the boat and finding out what we needed,” said Ellwood. “Then we had two days to get fuel, provisions, bedding, etc. There was just nothing on the boat. No cups, no saucers, no beds.”

They set sail on November 3 and arrived at the dock in Nelson on November 11.

Both Ellwood and Andrew are skippers and had the most experience of the group. Four of the crew were double-vaccinated.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Cabinet has decided on a pilot for a self-isolation MIQ trial where people can isolate at home. (First published 27 September)

It’s funny what a trip on the ocean can do to cement a friendship, Ellwood said.

“We have sunk enough beer, rum and whiskey together, we are new mates. We are already talking about a bit of a reunion trip down in Milford Sounds.”

Ellwood warned anyone considering skipping the MIQ queue and sailing home, it is not a trip for the novice sailor.

“We got lucky with the weather-window and I don't want people to think the Tasman is a light bit of ocean to sail across. It’s not a journey for a newbie.

“Both Phil and I have got a few miles under the belt, but for the other boys it was a bit of a baptism by fire,” he said.

“I’ve sailed Hawaii, the States west coast, up and down the Pacific. We have done a lot around Australia, but we have never actually done the Tasman. So that was a new box to tick.”

SUPPLIED The crew had “all the creature comforts” for the 2300km journey across the Tasman Sea.

The group made the best of the small area on the boat, and grabbed themselves an essential lounge suite that truly came in handy where they are now hunkering down at Nelson's port for the remaining five days of isolation.

“We managed to grab a leather lounge suite in Hobart, so we had all the creature comforts of home.”

Ellwood is a crayfish fisherman and spends his off-season in Australia doing the same.

He was relieved to be home, knowing he will make his daughter’s wedding in April.

SUPPLIED The new owners of Yuwindi 2 purchased the vessel in July, but hadn’t been able to bring it to New Zealand.

The past six months have not been all belly laughs for the five men who have been stuck in various locations in Australia, far from their families, constantly scouring the New Zealand MIQ website for a spot to come home.

“People here in New Zealand, I don't think they realise what Kiwis are going through overseas. Family members here [in NZ] are waiting on them too, just not knowing when they can get home,” said Ellwood.

“Everyone is obviously trying to get home through this MIQ debacle and there didn’t seem to be any end in sight, so this kind of gave us a chance to get home.”

Maydon echoed the same sentiments saying the wait to get back to New Zealand had been “soul-destroying, unfair and heartbreaking”.