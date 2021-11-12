Covid-19: Wairarapa connection to close contacts of Stratford Covid family

Around 60 cars were lining up at the Covid-19 testing centre at Taranaki Base Hospital after six positive cases were announced in the region on Thursday evening.

Close contacts of the Stratford Covid cases are symptomatic and are being tested, and it has been revealed two of the contacts are from the Wairarapa area.

Taranaki District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Jonathan Jarman said more cases were on the way.

“We are also following up some close contacts who are symptomatic. Five close contacts have been identified, have been tested and are also isolating,” he said.

Two of these contacts are from the Wairarapa area. Jarman said the Public Health Unit was working with Regional Public Health based in Lower Hutt as investigations continued.

‘’All of Stratford should consider itself as a location of interest, and if anyone has symptoms they need to get a test. We need to get onto this as quickly as possible,” he said.

“To find out if we have widespread community transmission we need to test, test, test. We want to put this thing back in the box if we can.”

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom said he understood health officials were considering level changes for Taranaki this afternoon.

He said advice on whether they plan to shift the region's alert levels would follow.

On Thursday night six people tested positive for Covid-19 in Stratford.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Unichem Mackays Pharmacy in Stratford is one of the places of interest identified by the Ministry of Health.

The six cases, three adults and three children aged under 12, are from the same household and are also linked to the Auckland outbreak.

One was vaccinated, the other five were not.

One person is in a stable condition in Taranaki Base Hospital with Covid-19, while the other five people who have tested positive are isolating at home in Stratford.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Long queues at the Taranaki Base Hospital Covid testing centre on Friday after six positive cases were announced in the Taranaki region on Thursday evening.

On Friday the Ministry announced a number of places of interest in Taranaki. They are Bunnings Warehouse in Hāwera, Unichem Mackays Pharmacy Stratford, New World Supermarket in Stratford, The Warehouse, Hāwera, and Countdown Stratford.

Anyone who visited these places at these times is advised to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after you were exposed at this location of interest.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve, the Ministry of Health said.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff The Ngāruahine and TDHB testing station in Stratford, where six Covid-19 cases were discovered on Thursday, was busy following the news.

Anyone in Stratford, or any recent visitors to the town with Covid-19 related symptoms, no matter how mild, should get tested.

On Thursday 244 tests were carried out across the region.

Some principals in the area reported fewer than 50 per cent of students at school on Friday.

Stratford Primary School principal Jason Elder said 160 of the school’s 417 students were onsite.

They opened on the advice of Ministry of Education and were adhering to level 2 protocols, Elder said.

"We've encouraged parents to keep children at home if anyone in their household isn't feeling well."

There was "a little bit of anxiety" among students who were at school but, Elder said teachers were doing what was needed to support them.

Principal Cameron Stone said Stratford High School also had under half its roll in attendance, which was understandable.

He had told parents to keep their children at home if they didn't feel comfortable attending or were unwell.

Students that were at school "seemed pretty good".

"Our teachers have had supportive conversations with all of their classes."

Down the road, Midhirst School was closed "due to the close proximity" of the cases.

Principal Graham Sands said in a post to social media that the safest option was to close until the school had more information.

There had been no confirmation that any cases were linked to the school, he said.