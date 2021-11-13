Covid-19: Hospital not accepting new mums because of midwife shortage post vaccine mandate

In a discussion with Roxie Mohebbi for Stuff's Whole Truth project, immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton explains why it's so important for pregnant women to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

St George’s Maternity Hospital in Christchurch will not be accepting postnatal mums because of a midwife shortage caused by the Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

Meanwhile, schools, health facilities and hospitals are bracing for the impact of the mandate when it comes into force on Monday. Most of New Zealand’s health and education workforce will need to be vaccinated or face losing their jobs.

New Zealand College of Midwives Canterbury and West Coast chairwoman Bex Tidball said St George’s Maternity would no longer be accepting women who had birthed elsewhere for postnatal care.

St George’s Maternity holds a contract with the Canterbury District Health Board as a community birthing centre.

READ MORE:

* 93 per cent of Canterbury DHB workforce fully vaccinated against Covid-19

* Covid-19: Midwives fight back against spread of vaccine misinformation

* Pro-choice statements about Covid-19 vaccine mandate for midwives 'selfish' and 'disappointing'



Tidball said midwives had been told by the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) that St George’s would not be able to fulfil its contract because it would not have enough staff after Monday.

Up to 70 women transfer from Christchurch Women’s Hospital to St George’s each month for post-natal care. After Monday, they would either be transferred to another primary maternity unit or, if well enough, would be discharged home 24 hours after giving birth.

Tidball said the workload for lead maternity carers (LMC) in the community would increase as a result.

“Support is critical in the first days to initiate breastfeeding and bonding. Some women will be going home into environments that are not the best for baby’s first days.”

Supplied A shortage of midwives already exists in New Zealand (file photo)

Tidball said it was not known how many midwives had refused to be vaccinated. The number would become clearer after Tuesday as some midwives were leaving the decision until the last minute.

However, she knew a “significant” number of midwives were choosing not to get vaccinated.

“It is sad we will be losing incredibly talented colleagues. We have a very small work force. Everyone will know someone.

“We want to show support for those individuals but at the same time the majority of us are vaccinated because we support public health, and we look after vulnerable people who we want to keep safe.”

Tom Lee/Stuff About 95 per cent of the roughly 80,000 people who work for DHBs across the country have had at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

The fall-out for midwives would be “quite considerable”, she said.

“Our workforce is already under huge strain in recruitment and retention.

“We have been negotiating with the Government for six years for better conditions for midwives. Losing any number of midwives is going to put more strain and stress on services.”

Unvaccinated midwives had already been trying to find vaccinated midwives for their clients, but many of those already had full case loads.

The CDHB had been advertising for midwives, but could not fill the positions even before the mandate, Tidball said.

A letter sent to midwives by the CDHB, seen by Stuff, says the mandate would mean fewer midwives working in Canterbury.

“St George’s Maternity primary care unit will be particularly impacted, so from Tuesday 16 November 2021 until further notice, they will not be able to accept women who have given birth at Christchurch Women’s Hospital and want to transfer to St Georges for a postnatal stay,” it says.

Only women who give birth at St Georges Maternity would be able to spend their postnatal stay in the unit.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff St George’s Hospital has a contract at its maternity centre to take postnatal women from Christchurch Hospital

Healthy women and babies who birth at Christchurch Women’s would be transferred to primary maternity units in Rangiora or Lincoln. Women who needed clinical care would remain in hospital.

“The CDHB will however, be discharging more women to the care of their LMC as soon as it’s safe for them to return home. The expectation is that most healthy women will be able to return home after 24 hours in hospital or a primary maternity unit,” the letter says.

The CDHB and St George’s were unable to respond to requests for comment on Friday, a public holiday in Canterbury.

Health practitioners and all workers employed or engaged to work at a health facility are covered by the Government’s Covid vaccination order.

DHBs have said 95 per cent of the roughly 80,000 people who work for them across the country have had at least one dose, but this still leaves thousands unvaccinated in an already-stretched workforce.

About 3.5 per cent of the CDHB's workforce remained unvaccinated as of November 8, according to figures released this week by TAS, an organisation representing the nation's DHB.

The slowest DHBs to get vaccinated have been West Coast and Hawke’s Bay: both have 93 per cent of their staff vaccinated with at least one dose. Health unions told Stuff this week that the vast majority of health professionals support the Covid-19 vaccine.

RNZ has reported that hospitals across New Zealand are holding one-on-one interviews with unvaccinated workers to persuade them to get the jab and keep their job ahead of the mandate deadline.

STUFF Let’s set the record straight: any claims that Covid-19 vaccination can cause infertility are baseless.

It also reported that some disabled people fear they will not be able to access critical help as carers leave their jobs over the mandate.

Most of New Zealand’s health and education workforce will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or face losing their jobs from Monday.

The mandate will also have an impact on the education sector. From November 15, all education staff who have contact with children must have had at least one jab.

The Education Ministry admitted this week that it does not know how many teachers will be lost over the vaccine mandate, but principals at rural schools are worried they’ll be unable to staff classrooms.