Covid-19 community case confirmed in Taupō

A person has tested positive for Covid-19 in Taupō.

District Mayor David Trewavas was advised by the Ministry of Health late last night there was a positive case in the community.

“It’s hit our town, it’s become real and for those who aren’t vaccinated, please, I urge you to act and protect yourself,” Trewavas told Stuff.

He didn’t have any further details of the positive case or locations of interest, but more information is expected from the ministry today.

“We always knew it was going to happen, but we hoped and prayed it wouldn’t.”

In a statement, the ministry said the person was tested on Thursday after becoming symptomatic earlier in the week.

Interviews are continuing to determine any links to known cases.

The person’s other household contacts are being tested this morning.

Toi Te Ora Public Health notified the ministry of the positive case and is now following up on any potential locations of interest.

Potential locations of interest will be notified on the Ministry’s website, and additional testing capacity will be in and around Taupō today, the statement read.

“We urge anyone who may have symptoms, however mild, to visit one of the sites and get a test.”

It comes after Covid-19 tested positive in the wastewater on Friday.

The Taupō district is south of the Waikato Covid-19 border, and is in level 2.

Seventy-five per cent of people in the Taupō district were fully vaccinated, as of November 10, and 87 per cent had received one dose.