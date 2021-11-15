Covid-19: Waiheke businesses want visitor ban lifted

Locals on Waiheke voice concern after the island records its first case of Covid-19. (Video published October 21, 2021)

Waiheke businesses want daytrippers allowed back on the island, saying the ban on Aucklanders visiting for recreation is “catastrophically damaging”.

People who do not live on Waiheke Island and Aotea/Great Barrier Island cannot visit the islands for exercise or recreation at level 3, under public health orders introduced in October.

Business groups want the travel restrictions removed, and will ask the Waiheke Local Board to advocate to the government on their behalf at a special meeting on Wednesday.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Waiheke businesses say they’re struggling to survive without mainland Aucklanders visiting.

The island’s business community has been “severely damaged” by the border restrictions, according to a letter from Christina Hyde, chair of Waiheke Island Tourism Inc (WITI), to board chairwoman Cath Handley.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Waiheke sees second positive case confirmed, no locations of interest

* Covid-19: Waiheke and Great Barrier Island closed to visitors at level 3

* Covid-19: Auckland should keep regional boundary 'as long as possible' to protect country



“Waiheke businesses rely on its visitor economy, and the local economy alone is not sizeable enough to support the large number of businesses on the island,” she wrote.

She said without the support of the local board, “we fear Government may fail to fully apprehend the urgency of the situation”.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the board will consider the request to advocate for the health orders to be removed.

That would mean Aucklanders would be able to travel to Waiheke for daytrips, although overnight visits are not allowed at level 3.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Waiheke businesses want an end to restrictions on Aucklanders visiting.

The restrictions were brought in to reduce the risk of Covid getting into the community. Since then, there have been two positive cases on the island.

In a survey by WITI of Waiheke businesses, 55 per cent said more than half their income came from Auckland mainlanders.

Fifty-six per cent of respondents said it was not worth their while operating under level 3 for just the local Waiheke market.

More than 80 per cent said they wanted the Waiheke border restrictions removed.