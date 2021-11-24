Kiwis trapped overseas react with relief and frustration to new border rules

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces the plan to reopen New Zealand to the world in 2022.

Kiwis living in Australia are thrilled they will soon be able to return to New Zealand without going into managed isolation, but some wish the changes could have come into effect in time for a family Christmas.

The Government announced on Wednesday that vaccinated Kiwis can fly home from Australia from January 16 without managed isolation.

Vaccinated Kiwis from anywhere in the world can return home without managed isolation from February 13 and the borders will open to any vaccinated travellers from April 30.

But travellers will still be required to provide a negative pre-departure test for Covid-19, a test on arrival and a negative test after self-isolating for seven days.

BEC BOND/Supplied New South Wales-based Mark and Ali Butterfield with their two boys (L) Archer, 7, and (R) Finley, 5. Mark Butterfield is pleased his Kiwi parents can visit their grandchildren under the new rules.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Fully vaccinated Kiwis can skip MIQ from February

* Covid-19: National pushes to end MIQ immediately, scrapping own vaccine targets

* Covid-19: MIQ stays shortened for vaccinated travellers but Ardern says trans-Tasman bubble would be like striking matches in a wildfire



Mark Butterfield lives north of Sydney with his wife, Ali Butterfield, and two children, Archer, 7, and Finley, 5. His parents live in Christchurch and have not seen their grandchildren since February 2020.

Butterfield said his parents would now be able to visit Australia and return to New Zealand without managed isolation. “That is exciting news,’’ he said.

“The pressure is off now. They can come and see their grandkids. It has opened everything.”

Supplied Christchurch-born Stuart Waters has lived in Melbourne for 13 years and last returned to New Zealand in February 2020.

He said they spoke to his parents on Skype once a week, “but it is not the same”.

“My kids are very, very keen to see their grandparents.”

Christchurch-born Stuart Waters has lived in Melbourne for 13 years and last returned to New Zealand in February 2020.

“That is the longest I haven’t been back to New Zealand in a while,’’ he said.

He wanted to come back to New Zealand for this Christmas, but would now wait until the rules changed.

“It is not particularly convenient, but it is better than nothing.

“No-one is going to want to go over and get into quarantine for two weeks over Christmas while family is having lunch a few miles away.”

New Zealander Jack Ensor has lived in Melbourne for three years. He plans to return to New Zealand on the first day of the rule change in January so he can attend a friend’s wedding in early February.

Supplied Liam Curran, from Christchurch, is looking forward to soon being able to travel to Australia to see his family and baby niece.

“It’s a relief,’’ he said.

“I will arrive in New Zealand the day after the stag do. I will turn up on the first flight over. I have been waiting to hear when they will open up.”

Christchurch resident Liam Curran was looking forward to travelling to Australia to see his family and almost one-year-old niece. He had only met her once when he went to Australia a few months ago when the travel-bubble was still in place.

“It couldn’t come any sooner. Half my family and my baby niece live over, so I am excited to be able to see them.”