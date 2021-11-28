Covid-19: 144 new community cases, one death announced in Delta outbreak

Stuff spent an afternoon inside a contact-tracing engine room, to see how Covid cases are being tracked in the regions.

There are 144 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak and a person in their 80s has died in Aucland’s North Shore Hospital.

The announcement comes as health officials contend with news of the new, highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The variant has not yet been detected in New Zealand, but Australia is on high alert after two arrivals from southern Africa tested positive for Covid-19. Further testing is underway to see if they are carrying the variant.

Sunday’s case numbers include one announced on Sunday morning, a person in Hawke’s Bay who tested positive during routine screening at Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

READ MORE:

* Covid Omicron: Urgent testing after Sydney Airport arrivals from southern Africa test positive for Covid-19

* Covid-19: Government 'confident' new Omicron Covid variant hasn't entered NZ

* Covid-19: NZ health officials 'closely watching' new Omicron variant



In New Zealand there are new Covid cases in Auckland (127), Northland (two), Waikato (nine), Bay of Plenty (four), Hawke’s Bay (one).

Ross Giblin/Stuff Scanning and mask wearing remain important tools in the fight against Covid-19.

As of Sunday, 82 people are in hospitals with Covid-19 across Auckland and Waikato, nine of whom are in an intensive care or high dependency care unit. Of those in hospital in the Northern region, 45 (60 per cent) were unvaccinated. Thirteen were partially vaccinated, receiving their first dose more than 14 days of becoming a case, and a further 12 received their first dose within 14 days of becoming a case.

Of the 144 new cases, 56 have been linked to an existing case, and 88 remain unlinked at this stage. In the past 14 days, 904 cases have not yet been linked to a known case.

The new cases bring the total in the Delta outbreak to 8118.

On Saturday, there were 145 new community cases of Covid-19.

There were four cases identified at the border on Sunday, including a child who flew from Auckland to Christchurch.

The child tested positive on day nine of their home isolation after leaving MIQ and travelling from Auckland to Christchurch on Thursday on Air NZ Flight NZ8475, arriving in Christchurch at 10.50am.

Anyone who is considered a contact of this case will be contacted directly. If you were on the flight but are not contacted, you should just watch for symptoms and get tested if any develop.

The child is isolating at home with family. Locations of interest in relation to this case will be posted to the Ministry of Health website.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff People should get tested for Covid if they develop symptoms, no matter how mild, the ministry says.

Nine southern African countries have been added to New Zealand’s “very high-risk countries list”: South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Seychelles, Malawi and Mozambique.

From 11.59pm on Sunday, only New Zealand citizens will be allowed to enter from these countries. They will be required to stay in managed isolation for a full 14-day period and undergo testing.

On Saturday, a World Health Organisation (WHO) advisory panel classified the new Covid-19 variant first detected in South Africa as a “highly transmissible virus of concern” and named it Omicron .

This marks the first time in months that WHO has classified a Covid-19 variant as of concern. The Delta variant, which has become the world's most prevalent, is in the same category.

Omicron was detected in the UK on Sunday (NZ time) when two people tested positive.

In response, the UK government tightened up rules around mask-wearing and testing of international arrivals.