Booster shots available from tomorrow for those due, Dr Ashley Bloomfield says

Booster vaccinations will be available throughout the country from Monday.

While the priority was getting people fully vaccinated; healthcare, border workers and kaumātua who have been fully vaccinated for six months or more could now get their boosters, director-general Ashley Bloomfield said on Sunday in a statement.

“Vaccination is the best protection against Covid-19. Booster doses will be available free for anyone in New Zealand aged 18 or older who has completed their two-dose course more than six months ago,” Bloomfield said.

Border and healthcare workers, older Māori and Pacific people, and those in aged and residential care facilities were encouraged to book their booster dose. There will be 455,847 Kiwis eligible for a booster by the end of the year.

Samuel Rillstone/RNZ Dr Ashley Bloomfield reminded people who were due to get their boosters that they could get one from Monday.

Vaccination clinics, pharmacies and GPs will be able to provide booster doses.

People would be able to access boosters in New Zealand whether they received their earlier doses here or overseas.

The Pfizer vaccine would be used for boosters, regardless of which vaccine was used for earlier doses, Bloomfield said.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Medsafe has approved Covid-19 Pfizer booster shots for adults.

“There’s no need to rush to get the booster. The science shows fully vaccinated people remain really well protected from infection, and from being seriously ill if they do get Covid-19. There is plenty of existing stock of the Pfizer vaccine in New Zealand and this will not run out,” he said.

“And while the booster programme is an important next step in our pandemic response, increasing the vaccination coverage of first and second doses, particularly for Māori, Pacific and disabled communities, remains our number one priority in our nationwide vaccination rollout, particularly with Covid in the community and as new strains emerge.”