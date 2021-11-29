Covid-19: PCR tests can quickly, cheaply identify Omicron cases

PCR tests are being touted as cheaper, quicker alternatives to “laborious” genome sequencing when trying to identify the new Omicron variant.

A mutation in the Omicron variant, called the S-gene dropout, could be identified through the widely-used polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said. This is because the S-gene on the spike protein doesn’t amplify well and won’t be detected when the test is processed.

As Professor Mike Bunce​, a principal scientist in genomics for ESR, explained: “This means if two – separate – PCRs are run on a single sample, and one fails, it likely indicates Omicron is present.”

The Alpha variant, which initially spread around the world, had this specific mutation, but the Delta variant did not.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Three-gene PCR tests can identify whether a case is infected with the new Omicron variant.

Whole-genome sequencing, which could identify variants, was a “much slower and more laborious” task, according to Dr David Welch​, a senior lecturer from the University of Auckland.

“This simple test [PCR] will provide a lot of data about Omicron’s spread that we wouldn’t otherwise have,” Welch said.

The WHO said PCR tests could be used as a “marker” for this variant, while sequencing confirmation was pending.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson confirmed the standard nasopharyngeal PCR test used in New Zealand would be able to detect Omicron. Genome sequencing would then follow.

“Whole-genome sequencing is undertaken for all positive test results from people in MIQ or border workers,” the spokesperson said.

ESR’s bioinformatics and genomics lead Joep de Ligt​ explained saliva PCR tests should also be able to detect Omicron, in theory, but nasopharyngeal were more sensitive.​

De Ligt told Stuff the team at ESR worked with numerous diagnostic labs earlier in the pandemic to validate set-up of the PCR test when the Alpha variant exhibited this “drop out”.

He understood testing capacity was being looked at as this would be a “quick way to screen travellers for this new variant”.

As there were no Omicron cases in New Zealand yet, any cases arriving from abroad with the variant would undergo rigorous testing in MIQ.

Using “rapid, cheaper” PCR tests to identify Omicron cases was highly valuable, especially in lower-resource settings and places that didn’t regularly sequence cases, said Professor Nigel French​, the research director for the School of Veterinary Science at Massey University.

“A test that could be used more widely to track emerging variants of concern, would help early detection and management of outbreaks.”

One downfall of solely relying on PCR tests to identify Omicron cases, however, was the lack of detail. French said researchers wouldn’t know where the infection came from or if it was linked to other cases without genome sequencing.

“Although more expensive, [genome sequencing] provides information at a much higher resolution, which is more useful for tracking the source of local and long-range transmission, and assisting more targeted control measures.”

Knowledge of the Omicron variant was still in its infancy, which meant many questions remained unanswered for now – including how rapid antigen tests would respond to it.

Bunce said many tests in circulation – but not all – targeted the N protein, not the spike protein, so they should continue to work in detecting this variant.

Omicron was first detected in southern Africa and had since spread to the United Kingdom, parts of Europe and Australia.

A number of countries – including New Zealand – had promptly introduced border restrictions to limit the spread of it, however, some experts feared it might be too late.