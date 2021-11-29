Covid-19: Move to orange setting will mean 'business as usual' for South Island, parts of North

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed Auckland and lower-vaccinated regions will enter the new Covid-19 framework on red, with the rest of the country in orange.

Dancing in nightclubs, going to music festivals, and hosting weddings without number limits.

This is what the entire South Island and parts of the North Island have to look forward to when they move to the orange level of the new Covid-19 traffic light system.

The move was confirmed by the Government during a press conference on Monday afternoon.

The traffic light system, which will replace the alert level system, introduces vaccine passes and imposes more restrictions on businesses not using them, as well as the small minority of Kiwis who remain unvaccinated.

At the orange level, hospitality businesses, large events, gyms, and gatherings (such as weddings) will have no limit on numbers if they are using vaccine passes.

Public facilities and retail stores using the passes have to limit customers to ensure everyone can socially distance by 1 metre.

Theatres and festival operators are big winners under the new system. So long as they have vaccine passes in place, these businesses can do away with 100-person limits.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield prepare to reveal more details of the traffic light system on Monday.

“Now that we've got a bit of a green light, we've already started building the festival,” Rhythm and Alps music festival founder and director Alex Turnbull said.

The festival, due to be held near Wānaka over the last three days of the year, will go ahead with vaccine passes.

Some 24,000 people are expected to attend.

The chief executive of Christchurch's Isaac Theatre Royal, Bob Mangan, said Monday's announcement was “a step in the right direction”.

Masks are mandatory in certain settings throughout the traffic light system, while vaccine passes play a central role and scanning in using your tracer app is also very important.

One challenge was that December shows had already been cancelled, so big shows would not be held again until early next year, he said.

“The end of January onwards is looking good for us, as long as Omicron [the new Covid-19 variant] doesn't give any bother.”

Ben Emerson, co-director of Roxy: A New Hollywood Cabaret, which will play at Te Auaha, Tapere Nui in Wellington next month, said running the show under the traffic light system would allow about 1500 more tickets to be sold.

“We are able to move back from 60 people [per show], to seat 214. It’s such a big jump in capacity.”

Venues Ōtautahi, a Christchurch City Council-owned events company, would be able to get back to business under traffic lights, chief executive Caroline Harvie-Teare said. “This is a great result,” she said of moving Christchurch to orange.

“We've been under constraint now since August the 18th,” she said, adding that since then, 80 per cent of the company's events had either been postponed or cancelled.

The switch to the orange setting also means dancing is back on the cards at bars and clubs.

Wellington bar owner Matt McLaughlin said the new system would require some changes, but would “certainly be a hundred times better than what we’ve got at the moment.”

Hospitality New Zealand Canterbury president Peter Morrison says it's still unclear how vaccine passes will be policed.

“It’s effectively business as usual, which is super exciting,” he said.

Peter Morrison, the Canterbury branch president of Hospitality New Zealand, said he wanted more guidance on how vaccine passes would be policed under the new system.

Several businesses and city leaders in the South Island said they would have liked to have moved to the green setting of the new system, but most were understanding of the Government's cautious approach.

Westland mayor Bruce Smith said given the lack of community cases on the West Coast, his hope had been to go straight to green.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel says she hoped the city would have gone green right away.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said she would have loved for the city to go to green, but she understood the caution taken by the Government.

Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson said orange was still a positive step.

Queenstown mayor Jim Boult said the move to orange was pretty much expected.

“Everyone would like to go to green, but given the circumstances this was probably the safest move,” he said.