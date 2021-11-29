Kawerau mayor calls on the Ministry of Health to 'step up' and take control of low vaccination rates

The town of Kawerau will move into the red traffic light setting.

The mayor of a town with the lowest vaccination rates in the country is calling on the Ministry of Health to “step up”.

“Get off your ass and get people into action,” Kawerau mayor Malcolm Campbell told Stuff.

The message comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed a clutch of regions in the North Island with low vaccination rates will start in the “red” traffic light setting this Friday.

It included Kawerau, Taupō, Rotorua lakes districts, Ōpōtiki, Gisborne, Wairoa, Rangitikei, Whanganui, Ruapehu Districts, Auckland and Northland.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Kawerau Mayor Malcolm Campbell wanted the Ministry of Health to take better control of low vaccination numbers.

The rest of the country – including the entire South Island, Wellington, and Waikato district – will all start at orange.

Other than Auckland, the regions starting at red all had second dose rates for their 12+ population below 79 per cent as of last Tuesday, with Kawerau as low as 64 per cent.

Campbell wanted the District Health Board to step up and coordinate with Tūwharetoa health providers.

“It’s been a dog's breakfast,” he said, referring to the vaccine roll-out.

“We’ve [Council’s] been stepping in and taking the lead because no one else is there. We want better coordination.”

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed Auckland and lower-vaccinated regions will enter the new Covid-19 framework on red, with the rest of the country in orange.

When asked by Stuff why the community was vaccine-hesitant, Campbell said there’s “half-wits in town reading the crap on Facebook.

“These people can’t see past their bloody noses and instead, we’re pushing water uphill.”

The town’s first case of the Delta variant was announced over the weekend and while it did encourage some, Campbell said a lot of people missed out because there weren’t enough vaccines.

“We want better coordination. You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make them drink it.”

Under the red traffic light, venues can still open if they require vaccine passes, but will need to have capacity limits and seating requirements.

At orange venues and businesses that require vaccine passes can generally operate normally, with no capacity limits or seating requirements. Venues that choose to not require vaccine passes will face more severe restrictions, with cafés and restaurants only able to allow for pickup and delivery.

At all levels people can visit friends and family and move between regions, even between red and orange areas – although there are some extra controls for Auckland.

Taupō District mayor David Trewavas didn’t know how the red light would impact upcoming summer concerts, which sees around 15,000 visitors to the tourist town.

“It’s a huge contributor to the economy, especially the little stalls that use the events for business. They rely on this,” Trewavas said.

Chris Marshall/Stuff Taupō District mayor David Trewavas was welcoming the country with open arms, despite the move to red.

Despite the blow, he remained optimistic.

“We’re still open, ready for businesses, as long as people are vaccinated, come on down,” he said.

“We’ve been missing Aucklanders, 40 per cent of our holiday homes are unoccupied, so they’re welcome back.”

Meanwhile, Rotorua District Mayor Steve Chadwick said the city was “going for green for summer.”

While it looks like a stretch, she said Rotorua doesn’t want to get stuck in red or orange.

“We don't like being in the red zone, but the big push is about getting vaccination rates up.”