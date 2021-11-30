Locations of interest around Nelson and Richmond respond to Covid-19 case

Roxie Mohebbi leads a discussion about the Covid-19 vaccine with immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton and general practitioner Dr Api Talemaitoga as part of Stuff's Whole Truth project.

Several locations of interest have been announced in Nelson and Richmond after being visited by a person who later tested positive for Covid-19 or their close contacts.

The positive case was announced on Monday afternoon, followed a few hours later by locations of interest from November 19 onwards.

Nelson Marlborough Medical Officer of Health Dr Stephen Bridgman​ said on Monday that the case, household contacts, and close contacts were in community isolation or quarantine, and testing of those contacts under way.

Investigations are ongoing as to the possible source of infection, and several exposure events were being assessed by the Nelson Marlborough Public Health team.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – November 29

* Covid-19: first active case in Nelson since 2020

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Delta outbreak – November 22



Surge in tests and vaccinations

Nelson Bays Primary Health chief executive Sara Shaughnessy said there had been a surge in people getting tested and vaccinated for Covid-19 in Nelson and Richmond since news of the positive case emerged.

There had been a rush on testing on Monday afternoon at the Medical and Injury Centre adjacent to Nelson Hospital's emergency department, and on Tuesday cars were lining up on Saxton Rd, Stoke with people waiting to be tested for Covid at Saxton Field.

Braden Fastier/Stuff People queueing to get their Covid vaccine on Monday at the Paru Paru Rd vaccination centre in Nelson after the positive case was announced.

Testing was being done there until 6pm, and at a pop-up testing site at Trafalgar Centre until 2pm.

Shaughnessy welcomed the surge in people wanting to get tested and vaccinated.

Diane Chandler, who works near the Saxton Rd testing site, said traffic had backed up in the area from 10am on Tuesday, and there was no apparent traffic management in place.

Diane Chandler/Supplied Cars line up on Saxton Rd, Stoke, waiting to get into the Covid-19 testing station at Saxton Field.

People in the queue reported wait-times of over an hour and a half.

Nelson Marlborough Health chief medical officer Dr Nick Baker said the case was a “wake-up call for us as a community, but actually the messages are the same”.

Vaccination, getting tested if you had symptoms, hand-washing and good hygiene, wearing masks and using the Covid tracer app were the best steps people could take to stay safe, he said.

Every case was like a stone thrown into a pond, he said. The question was how far the ripples had spread before the case was discovered.

“At this stage, we don't know what we're facing ... we've got to take precautions as if Covid is now amongst us.”

He urged people to trust the system and not panic.

"We can get through this."

The case announcement prompted a surge at testing centres, indicated by long queues at Saxton Rd on Tuesday morning, with traffic backed up leading towards the testing centre.

Locations of interest

Locations of interest were still being confirmed, but several places visited either by the person who tested positive or by someone connected with them have already been announced.

On Friday, November 19, a person connected to the case scanned in at the Richmond Liquid Laundromat in the early evening (4.45pm – 6.30pm).

Later that evening, someone scanned into the Lone Star restaurant on Hardy St, Nelson (8.15pm – 8.45pm).

Steve Gardiner, who has owned the franchise since 2016, said the Ministry of Health had contacted him after Monday's announcement named the popular restaurant as one of the locations of interest.

Gardiner said all of his staff “were good, and it was still business as usual”, adding he would be monitoring things and would wait to “see where Friday takes us”, following the implementation of the vaccination passport.

The last stop for the day was the Z petrol station on Rutherford St (8.30pm – 9pm). This was also the first place checked into the following morning, scanning at about 5am on Saturday, November 20.

The next scan-in on Saturday morning was the Rutherford St McDonald’s (5am – 5.30am), followed by a contact scanning in at Four Square Mapua (4pm – 5pm).

There were no more locations of interest that week until Thursday, November 25, when a person connected to the case scanned in again at the Richmond Liquid Laundromat (6.15pm – 8pm).

Kathryn George/Stuff At both the red and orange traffic light settings you'll need to make sure you're ready to do all three of these.

On the morning of Saturday, November 27, someone connected to the case scanned into Ewing Poultry Hope (10.30am – 11am).

Owner Paul Ewing said nothing had changed for the Tasman business, despite them being named a location of interest.

“Nothing has changed for us since Level 4, there are no customers in the shop, it's all contactless,” Ewing said.

“Rest assured, everything is A1 perfect and totally safe - there's been no contact whatsoever.”

Ewing said he believed the person was a customer who had come to his family-owned and operated farm to purchase eggs, as it did not involve any of his staff.

Later on the same Saturday, a contact scanned into Richmond Mall, as well as the Pak n Save and the Hey Sushi outlet in the foodcourt (1.30pm – 2.40pm).

Hey Sushi owner Tosh Kondo said the first he knew about the person connected to the positive Covid case visiting his outlet in the Richmond Mall foodcourt was Monday afternoon when a nurse phoned and told them.

He was not worried about the customer visiting as everyone had to wear masks, and being a takeaway sushi outlet customers were only there very briefly, buying sushi and leaving again, he said. Kondo did not know the customer.

Being a food business it had to be kept very clean anyway, so they just did their normal cleaning regime after learning of the case. Kondo said it was business as usual at the sushi outlet.

Richmond Mall centre manager Belinda de Clercq said a casual contact of the Covid case had visited the mall on Saturday for about 40 minutes.

Ministry of Health officials had said the risk was “low”, and chances of any transmission “minimal”, de Clercq said. However, as a precaution staff had carried out extra cleaning.

“But ... there's no need to panic, and no other requirements needed.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff A person who tested positive for Covid-19 visited several businesses around Nelson and Richmond in the week leading up to their diagnosis.

The locations of interest are:

- Lone Star, Nelson (Friday 19 November 8.15pm-8.45pm)

- Richmond Liquid Laundromat (Friday 19 November 4.45pm-6.30pm, Thursday 25 November 6.15pm-8pm)

- Z Rutherford Service Station, Nelson (Friday 19 November 8.30pm-9pm, Saturday 20 November 5am-5.30pm)

- Four Square Mapua (Saturday 20 November 4pm-5pm)

- McDonald’s Rutherford St Nelson (Saturday 20 November 5am-5.30am)

- Z Richmond Service Station, Richmond (Saturday 27 November 10.45am-11.10am, Saturday 27 November 2.35pm-2.45pm)

- Pak n Save Richmond Mall (Saturday 27 November 1.40pm-2.15pm)

- Richmond Mall (Saturday 27 November 1.30pm-2.40pm)

- Ewing Poultry, Hope (Saturday 27 November 10.30am-11am)

- Hey Sushi Richmond Mall Food Court (Saturday 27 November 2.15pm-2.30pm)

More to come...