Expect to be stopped: Hone Harawira is on a mission to protect Tai Tokerau from unvaccinated Aucklanders

Hone Harawira wants Tai Tokerau Border Control to run a hard checkpoint once restrictions lift in Auckland, turning away the unvaccinated, in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Northland’s iwi-led checkpoint group, Tai Tokerau Border Control, is potentially about to face its biggest challenge yet: Checking the tens of thousands of Aucklanders who want to head north are complying with the Covid-19 rules.

For its founder Hone Harawira – a seasoned activist, former MP and now health protector – it’s all about doing the right thing. Denise Piper talks to the man of the hour.

On December 15, Aucklanders will be let out of the supercity after a record 120-day Covid-19 border closure.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Activist and former MP Hone Harawira says the health and wellbeing of Tai Tokerau residents should come above everything else.

Under the rules announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Aucklanders will be allowed to travel if they are either fully vaccinated or have returned a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Northland iwi leader says new travel rules will create 'summer from hell'

* Covid-19: Northland businesses see red over applying traffic light system

* Covid-19: Holidaymakers in dark over how Auckland-Northland border will work

* Covid-19 NZ: Shane Jones says Northland is never getting to 90 per cent, border needs to open



Ardern said police would enforce these rules with the likes of spot checks.

That suggestion had Tai Tokerau Border Control chief executive Hone Harawira seeing red.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Harawira says opening Auckland's border is a mistake, which could impact the lives of Northlanders.

“In the same way spot checks don’t stop drunken driving, spot checks won’t stop the spread of Covid either. The only way to do it is hard borders and full vaccination or turn around and go home.”

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has since confirmed visitors heading north can expect to be stopped in order to protect vulnerable communities – effectively throwing spot checks out the window.

“With the support of iwi, police will set up and manage checkpoints to confirm that those travelling from Auckland meet the requirements,” Coster said.

“Police will be very mindful of traffic flows, but the public can expect they may be stopped and spoken to by police.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says police will work with iwi to check travellers heading north are either fully vaccinated or have a negative Covid-19 test. (File photo)

This does not mean all cars will be stopped, a police spokeswoman later clarified.

But Coster said there would be a low tolerance for people attempting to travel north without meeting the requirements, and he urged people to follow the rules.

“The community’s collective efforts are making a difference.”

Harawira is grateful police have come to the party on checkpoints, but still wants more, saying only fully vaccinated visitors should be allowed to come north, as negative tests have been shown to be misleading by the first Delta cases in Northland.

And he is unconcerned if the checkpoints mean long traffic jams, or Aucklanders having to turn around and go home.

“It’s not my decision to open the borders, that’s somebody else’s, and I think it’s the wrong decision. I think somebody should be sending a message that if you're not fully vaccinated then you shouldn’t be coming north.”

Tai Tokerau Border Control is supported by all 12 Tai Tokerau iwi chairs, alongside the chairs of the district health boards of Northland, Waitematā, Auckland and Counties Manukau.

This group has been petitioning Ardern to keep Northland’s boundary closed until vaccination rates in Tai Tokerau reach 90 per cent.

“This isn’t just crazy radicals saying ‘shut the border’,” Harawira said, clearly proud his stance has been vindicated by health authorities.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tai Tokerau Border Control have run checkpoints alongside police to ensure travellers are following the Covid-19 rules. Here, Ngati Hine volunteers check travel at alert level 3 is essential at Waiomio, south of Kawakawa.

“There’s clear evidence from a medical point of view that this is not going to be good for Tai Tokerau Māori, in particular, Tai Tokerau generally, to have the borders open.”

But Tai Tokerau Border Control – and Harawira personally – have their detractors.

ACT leader David Seymour issued a media release this week with the subject line ‘Hone Harawira is not the law’.

“Hone Harawira does not speak for New Zealanders and has no right to stop our freedom of movement,” Seymour said.

“New Zealanders rejected Harawira when he tried to get back into Parliament. He has no mandate, he doesn’t speak for New Zealanders, he doesn’t even speak for Te Tai Tokerau, he should follow the law like everyone else.”

David White/Stuff Former NZ First MP Shane Jones fears checkpoints into Northland will see Aucklanders heading for other destinations. (File photo)

Former NZ First MP and Northland resident Shane Jones is also against checkpoints, both philosophically and because of the traffic chaos likely to ensue.

“There’s 10,000 cars leaving Auckland an hour. It’s physically impossible for the police and iwi volunteers to stop every car full of screaming kids and anxious families and check their vaccination pass.

“The traffic line will snake from Wellsford, down the Dome Valley, through Warkworth and back towards Auckland.”

Come December 15, Jones wants no boundary nor spot checks out of Auckland at all, for the sake of business survival.

He fears the checkpoints will put Aucklanders off Tai Tokerau, causing them to head elsewhere, like Coromandel or Bay of Plenty.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff In August 2020, Auckland was plunged into an alert level 3 lockdown. A police checkpoint between Northland and Auckland caused massive hold-ups through Wellsford – and there are fears the same could happen again.

Jones asked: “What profit is there in saving lives whilst destroying livelihoods? Especially when those vulnerable people are the ones who won’t get vaccinated.”

Jones – who said he fully supported vaccination – believed Tai Tokerau would never get to 90 per cent vaccination because too many people had decided against the jab.

“The problem is not the Aucklanders coming north, it’s the Northlanders who refuse to get vaccinated,” he said.

“I personally do not believe the apothecary coming from some iwi that the north will deteriorate and be one big medical crisis – that’s absolute rubbish.”

Harawira bats away the criticism with Covid-19 health statistics.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff When asked to stand in the middle of the road for this photo, Harawira joked perhaps he should stand to the left, reflecting the political leanings he has always held.

“Māori are just about six times more likely to be a Covid case than anyone else. I think it’s five times more likely to be hospitalised and four times more likely to die. Where is the rationale in opening the borders, to allow unvaccinated Aucklanders to come into our territory? Where is the sense in that?” he asked.

“Tai Tokerau Māori have some of the highest rates of kidney disease, lung disease, heart disease, liver disease, cancer, diabetes, emphysema – all of the magical pre-conditions for Covid, and yet they want to open the border? Where’s the sense in that?

“Whānau are scared here about what’s likely to happen – they want to close camps, close beach accesses, close communities. Not because I say so, [but] because they see what’s likely to come from Auckland is just not going to be good for them.”

Harawira said the health and wellbeing of Tai Tokerau residents was bigger than the needs of business, although he said he did empathise with their desire to get customers.

Kevin Stent/Stuff In 2004, Harawira led the foreshore and seabed hīkoi to Wellington, a move which saw him march into Parliament with the newly formed Māori Party.

He suggested, with a laugh, that Christmas should be moved to March 2022, allowing more time for everyone to enjoy a celebration once vaccination goals were reached.

“What’s more important – a holiday, or keeping everyone safe for another year?”

A life-time activist

Harawira’s history shows he is not one to shy away from controversy nor saying what he thinks, in what he argues is standing up for “the right side” and speaking for those without a voice.

The roots of his political career are deeply connected to activism, from fighting against Auckland University engineering students who mocked the haka, to taking part in the 506-day occupation of Bastion Point, to helping lead protests against the 1981 Springbok tour.

In 2004, he led a hīkoi to Wellington in protest of foreshore and seabed legislation – which marched him all the way into Parliament with the newly formed Māori Party.

Ross Setford/NZPA Harawira, pictured with wife Hilda, left, and daughter Ani, started the Mana Party in 2011, and was expelled from the debating chamber while being sworn in for not following Parliamentary rules.

But an inability to toe the party line saw him expelled from the Māori Party in 2011, when he formed the Mana Movement and Mana Party.

Harawira said all of these things were “the right thing to do”.

He admitted joining Kim Dotcom’s Internet Party in 2014, in a move that failed to win support from voters, was not the right thing, but for the most part, he felt he had been standing on the correct side.

“If you stand for the Treaty, you’re on the right side. If you stand for tino rangatiratanga [sovereignity], you’re on the right side. If you stand for the rights of those who have no voice ... you’re on the right side. If you stand for border control, you’re on the right side nowadays, thankfully.

“We weren’t always, eh. When we first started out, we didn’t ask iwi for their blessing, we didn’t ask anybody, because I know that history teaches you to just go do something and ask permission later.”

Ross Setford/NZPA Harawira said starting the Mana Party in 2011 was “the right thing to do” but he admitted hanging out with Kim Dotcom, which saw the party failing to get back into Parliament in 2014, was not such a good idea.

Like in many other situations in Harawira’s life, the backing came later.

“You don’t do it because you believe they’re going to come support you – you do it because it’s the right thing to do,” he said.

“I’m comfortable with the things I’ve done and border control is part of that. It wasn’t a deep intellectual exercise backed with months of research, it was just a simple understanding that this [Covid-19] is coming.

“There’s probably only two ways to stop it – one is some medicine or vaccine – I don’t know anything about that stuff. The other way is to stop it getting into our territory, that’s something we can do with border control.”

Tai Tokerau Border Control team of dedicated people

Denise Piper/Stuff Tai Tokerau Border Control is an army of volunteers, such as Tiriti Harrison, monitoring a checkpoint at Mangamuka in October.

Harawira said Tai Tokerau Border Control has been doing the right thing since it started in March 2020.

“We’ve been on the right side ever since that day: To put up borders to ensure that the spread of Covid is limited in our territory.”

While Harawira is often the face of the organisation – sometimes negatively, like when he copped slack for a 600km journey during lockdown – he is joined by two other volunteer leaders, Rueben​ Taipari​ and Nyree ‘Nyze’ Porter​.

Behind them are about 40 volunteer helpers.

“We are surrounded by dedicated people, who do it because their family are jeopardised health-wise, they do it because they’re scared for their communities, they see what Covid can do to whānau if you don’t manage it well.”

Supplied Rueben Taipari, regional co-ordinator of Tai Tokerau Border Control, is another activist-turned-volunteer. (File photo)

Unlike Harawira’s earlier campaigns, this one involves supporting not just the voiceless, downtrodden minority, but all Tai Tokerau residents.

“I don’t really care whether I’m representing the majority or not, I just know that it was the right thing to do to start border control,” he said.

“I think the way that iwi have come around and the DHBs have come around, proved that our argument was right.”

Harawira is proud of what the group has achieved in keeping Covid at bay in Northland, especially given it has run off the smell of an oily rag.

He would like iwi to have more authority over their rohe [district], and be able to stand up without police – even though working with police is “always the first option”.

SUPPLIED Harawira says Tai Tokerau Border Control volunteers are now working closely with police. (File photo)

The relationship between police and the iwi checkpoints has been tumultuous in its short history, including police closing checkpoints and threatening arrest.

In a very public event in January, police stopped a checkpoint run by Harawira south of Kawakawa – when Northland was at alert level 2 but Auckland was in an alert level 3 lockdown.

Harawira could not contain his anger at the time, saying police were doing nothing to keep the north safe.

But the relationship has sweetened since then, with police and iwi often standing side-by-side in border checks.

Harawira’s vision for December 15 is checkpoints at Waipū and Maungaturoto, where there is enough room on State Highway 1 to have three lanes heading north.

Denise Piper/Stuff Hone Harawira from Taitokerau Border Control shares his thoughts on police shutting down an information checkpoint near Kawakawa. Video first published January 28, 2021.

“We’re talking about a set location where we can check everyone - and why not? The health and wellbeing of people of the north is at stake here, this is not something to be played around with.”

Tai Tokerau Border Control is evolving from its checkpoints, to helping with traffic management, supporting large tangi, and training in civil defence.

The volunteers are standing down, resting in anticipation of December 15, where they could face their biggest challenge yet.

Harawira would like enough volunteers to ensure any checkpoints run efficiently, reducing any traffic jams.

He has been pleasantly surprised with the support there’s been from Pākehā, including the Waipū Highland Pipe Band, which is set to join a karakia before the checkpoints start on December 15.

To anyone who suggests the border control is racist, Harawira said all races have been turned around and stopped from heading north.

“I would love to have them on the checkpoints working with us. The positive Pākehā response, and we get it all the time, is ‘thank you, thank you because we know it protects our community as well’.”

Vaccinations key to protection

David White/Stuff A vaccination drive in Kaitāia aims to set-up close to where unvaccinated residents live. Just 65 per cent of Kaitāia’s elligible population is fully vaccinated.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government would not keep Tai Tokerau closed, with its “red” Covid-19 Protection Framework status signifying there was a vulnerable population.

Hipkins urged Northlanders scared about Covid-19 spreading to combat vaccine misinformation, saying Tai Tokerau had the highest concentration of misinformation in the country.

“All those in Northland who are expressing concern, or nervousness or anxiety, the best thing that they can do is go out and find people who haven’t been vaccinated, and talk to them about the importance of vaccinations,” Hipkins said.

“It is their choice whether or not to be vaccinated but, unfortunately, many of those people are making the decision not to be vaccinated based on misinformation.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Tai Tokerau Māori have all of the “magical pre-conditions” for Covid-19, Harawira says.

Encouraging vaccinations is talk that Harawira is clearly walking.

On the day Stuff visits the Far North to interview him, there is a traffic jam outside the Mana Movement office in the normally flowing Kaitāia streets.

The reason for the traffic jam? Hundreds of people are lining up to get grocery vouchers, as a bonus for getting vaccinated.

Harawira said the vouchers will help people get kai for Christmas – for most of them it will be the only thing on top of their benefits that they get between now and Christmas Day.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Harawira says he is trying to stand up for those without a voice, including giving supermarket vouchers to those who get vaccinated.

He rejects the idea by some anti-vaxxers that the vouchers are a bribe.

“I’m not telling anyone that they have to come; but those that do come, they make their own choices ... If people choose to get vaccinated, and if they get a bonus for it, good on them.”

Harawira wished the funding for the vouchers, provided through Te Puni Kōkiri to encourage Māori vaccinations, could’ve come sooner.

“We would’ve loved to have been able to do that at the start. We’re crashing everything now because Jacinda wants to throw the borders open, so we’ve got to just try to get as many people through the vaccination train as we can.”

Not a protester, but still an activist

KEVIN STENT/Stuff In November, protesters flew Trump flags at a Wellington rally against the vaccine mandate. Harawira says something has gone wrong for people to be supporting him.

As protests against Covid-19 vaccinations and vaccine mandates ramp up, Harawira now finds himself in slightly unfamiliar territory, standing alongside police against protesters, where once he would’ve been on the other side.

In October, he spoke out strongly against Sovereign Hīkoi of Truth (SHOT) protesters, who attempted to travel from around the country to attend He Whakaputanga Declaration of Independence celebrations at Waitangi.

Harawira issued a statement saying ‘white anti-vaxxers go home’ and said protesters were abusing tikanga and the tino rangatiratanga flag he fought to fly.

“When you see Confederate flags flying alongside our 1835 flag of independence [United Tribes flag], that’s something sick – that’s the flag of slavery in the US.

“When you see the Trump flag flying alongside the tino rangatiratanga flag, you know somebody’s f..... things up. Never, ever was tino rangatiratanga to be associated with the kind of racist attitude that Donald Trump brings to his campaign,” he said.

Many of the anti-vaxxers are acting with a viciousness that has surprised the seasoned activist.

“Any Māori who thinks that Whakaputanga, the treaty, tino rangatiratanga, mana motuhake [authority] is going to be enhanced by Trump-loving Nazis, is definitely singing up the wrong tree ... Be wary of those idiots.”