Covid-19: Vaccine pass no drama for Wellington businesses on first day at orange

Party goers taste their first drink as Auckland pubs open up under the new traffic light system.

Quick, easy and the best for public safety: Wellington businesses and their customers were mostly happy on the first day of the new Covid-19 vaccine pass system.

Under the rules of the new orange “traffic light” level, retail and hospitality businesses now require customers to show a My Vaccine Pass to prove they are double vaccinated.

Staff at several hospitality businesses told Stuff the new system had gone smoothly so far.

At Qilin Tea House on Dixon St, a staff member at the counter was visually checking each customer’s vaccination pass.

“For now we are visually checking the pass, but we'll talk about scanning them in the future,” acting manager Hendy Kho said.

Leighton Archer, a customer at the tea house, said the experience of showing his pass was quick.

“It's reassuring to know you're in a space with other people that are vaccinated.

“If I have the choice, I will always pick the places that are doing the pass over the ones that aren't.”

PIERS FULLER/Stuff Food For Thought staff member Austin Butler was at the door checking vaccine passes as people entered the central Masterton cafe on Friday.

Dixon St Deli was among businesses that had started scanning vaccine certificates using the NZ Pass Verifier app.

The eatery began using the passes on Friday morning and customers seemed to be happy to show their pass.

“Scanning is more simple than I thought it would be. It's easy,” staff member Nayada Chait said.

Customer Paul Stigley was asked to produce his vaccine pass for the first time when visiting Prefab eatery Friday.

“If you're a reasonable person, there shouldn't be any problem,” he said.

However, not all shops in the city had adopted the system yet.

Dwights Outdoors shop assistant Patrick Runciman said the passes were not needed in the store.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Wellington businesses and their customers appear happy with the new Covid-19 vaccine passport system. (File photo)

“We're not a close-contact environment. We don't see it being an issue, although we're still monitoring scanning and mask-wearing.”

Popular Masterton cafe Food For Thought switched into the new system without missing a beat.

Manager Renae Turley said it was one of their busiest Fridays yet, and they had had only a couple of customers who were unable to produce their vaccine pass.

“The ones we have had to turn away are the ones who have had one vaccination. Other than that it has been really good. People are really understanding.”

They had a staff member just inside the door checking passes as they entered.

Vaccination passes are not required to access supermarkets, pharmacies, all health and disability services, foodbanks or petrol stations.