Covid-19: Auckland bars handling vaccine passes with ease on 'Freedom Day'

Are bars and eateries in central Auckland scanning vaccine passes on day one of the traffic light system? Stuff finds out.

On day one of life under the red traffic light setting for Auckland, the Viaduct’s waterfront bars and urban Ponsonby eateries were positively heaving with customers.

Dressed to the nines, hundreds of Aucklanders were celebrating their re-entry into the world of hospitality by dining out in style.

But how well were staff and security making sure all the guests were vaccinated, as they are required to under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework rules?

At the Viaduct, Stuff visited five waterfront bars which all promptly asked for vaccine passes before letting anyone in.

At Headquarters, O’Hagan, The Fox, Parasol & Swing and Saint Alice, door people or waitstaff at the entrance asked for passes and most scanned them with the verifier app on a cellphone.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Former All Black coach Graham Henry enjoying his return to fine dining at Headquarters Bar.

Parasol & Swing and Saint Alice were booked to capacity, staff said.

In Ponsonby, Chapel Bar & Bistro was fully booked all day too. But for those who did get a table after their vaccine pass was scanned, a barber was tucked into the corner by the bar offering willing punters a trim.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Parasol and Swing Bar at the Viaduct has bar staff checking vaccine passes.

Freeman & Grey and Fitzroy Lounge Bar staff were quick to make sure a vaccine pass was on hand before offering table service, while Ponsonby Social seated us before checking for a pass to scan.

Just one bar on Stuff’s list today didn’t check for vaccine passes, even after serving drinks. Fully booked with reservations until evening, Hoppers Garden Bar had its QR code on display and free masks for guests without, but neglected to scan at least this customer's vaccine pass.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Headquarters Bar was heaving with patrons over lunch on Friday, on the first day of the “red” traffic light.

Hoppers has been approached for comment.