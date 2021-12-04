New Covid-19 case reported in Canterbury

People anywhere in New Zealand are urged to get a test if they have mild Covid-19 symptoms.

A person has tested positive for Covid-19 in Canterbury.

The new case was revealed by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, although it’s unclear where in the region it is.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the ministry said interviews were underway to determine how the infected person was “linked to the outbreak and identify any contacts and exposure events”.

The case was notified after 9am on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the South Island, a new case was reported in the Nelson-Tasman region.

Anyone with mild symptoms was urged to get a test, even if they were vaccinated.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health published two locations of interest in Christchurch – Sydenham KFC restaurant and a Harewood BP service station.

The locations were visited on Sunday, the KFC between 4pm and 4.30pm and the BP between 6pm and 6.15pm.

Anyone who was at either venue during those times was asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after the potential exposure.

A Ministry of Health spokesman said the two locations were linked to the travel of a case reported in the Nelson-Tasman region.

As of 1pm on Saturday 15 people in Nelson-Tasman had tested positive for Covid-19. There are more than 20 locations of interest in the area.