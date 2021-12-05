Covid-19: Foodmarket and toilets at popular beach new Whanganui locations of interest

The public toilets at Kai Iwi beach in Whanganui were visited by a Covid-19 positive case.

Whanganui residents are keeping the city’s Covid-19 testing station busy, but not over-run, in the wake of a confirmed case in the district emerging at the weekend.

Two locations of interest visited by the person have been identified, the Polson St Foodmarket on December 3 from 1.15pm to 1.45pm, and the Kai Iwi Beach public toilets from November 30 at 12pm to December 1 at 6pm.

The owner of the foodmarket, who declined to give a name, said she was certain no other customer had come in contact with the case.

Her information was that the person had come in between 1.15pm and 1.30pm.

The shop was not busy, and there were no customers queueing. Only one person at a time came into the shop during that 15-minute timeframe. There was only one staff member on duty, and they were protected by vaccination, a mask and a screen at the counter.

The shop had been cleaned and was open for business on Sunday.

Stuff has asked the Whanganui District Council for information about how many people might have been at the beach toilets during the time of interest, and whether they have been cleaned and re-opened.

The Ministry of Health reported the case recently travelled out of the city and was likely to have links to previously reported cases outside the region.

The person became symptomatic on Thursday, was tested on Friday, and the positive test came back on Saturday and is included in Sunday’s official count.

Since the test, the person has been isolating in a dedicated community facility.

Whanganui District Health Board acting chief executive Graham Dyer said the best thing people could do right now was to get vaccinated, if they had not done so already.

So far 89 per cent of Whanganui’s eligible population has received one dose, and 81 per cent both.

The testing station on the hospital grounds has extra staff on deck and was open until 3pm on Sunday, which can be extended if necessary.

MidCentral’s tally of cases remains at six, with three recovered, and no new cases or locations of interest.

The district has 86 per cent of its eligible population fully vaccinated, and 93 per cent have had at least one dose.