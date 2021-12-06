No Covid-19 cases in Canterbury but four new cases in Nelson and Tasman

Dr Lily Fraser, GP and clinical director of Turuki Healthcare in Auckland, has contracted Covid-19 but she doesn't think she caught it from her patients. (First aired November 24.)

No new cases of Covid-19 have been found in Canterbury, but there are four in the Nelson-Tasman area.

Of these new cases three are linked to existing cases, and investigations are under way into possible connections for the fourth new case.

Public health officials continue to manage several hundred contacts associated with exposures at two schools in Nelson. No further cases have been identified from these school exposures to date.

There were 135 new cases announced on Monday. The Nelson/Tasman area has 15 current cases, with one person who has recovered, while there are seven in Canterbury, plus another five people who have recovered.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 135 new community cases in Delta outbreak

* Covid-19: Two new cases, including child, in Canterbury

* Auckland GP talks about catching Covid-19



Monday’s numbers follow the announcement of two new cases in Canterbury on Sunday that were believed to have been linked to a previous case, although it’s unclear where in the region it was.

The cases were added to Ministry of Health data on Monday.

A ministry spokesperson said interviews were under way to determine how the infected person was “linked to the outbreak and identify any contacts and exposure events”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A Covid-19 testing station on Pages Rd, Christchurch was busy last Thursday after news of the two new cases in the city.

Anyone with mild symptoms is urged to get a test, even if they are vaccinated.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health published two locations of interest in Christchurch – Sydenham KFC restaurant and a Harewood BP service station.

The locations were visited the Sunday prior, the KFC between 4pm and 4.30pm and the BP between 6pm and 6.15pm.

Anyone who was at either venue during those times was asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after the potential exposure.

A Ministry of Health spokesman said the two locations were linked to the travel of a case reported in the Nelson-Tasman region.