One person in hospital with Covid as four new cases announced

A queue at the Nelson vaccination centre after the Nelson community outbreak was announced.

One positive Covid case is in Nelson Hospital as another four cases have been added to the region's community outbreak total.

In the 1pm update, the Ministry of Health listed the first person admitted to hospital in the Nelson Marlborough District Health Board area.

The four new cases bring the total Nelson outbreak to 19 since the first case was announced a week ago.

The four cases were reported after the official cut off period so will be added officially to tomorrow’s numbers. Three of the four are linked to existing cases and investigations into possible connections for the fourth new case are continuing.

The patient in Nelson Hospital was not among those listed nationally as being in intensive care or high dependency units.

The ministry said public health officials continued to manage several hundred contacts associated with exposures at two schools in Nelson, Broadgreen Intermediate and Enner Glynn School. No further cases had been identified from these school exposures.

Several pop-up testing sites are open in Nelson-Tasman on Monday including Saxton Fields carpark, Suffolk Rd, Stoke, 9am to 6pm and Richmond Showgrounds, 359 Lower Queen St, 9am to 6pm.

Meanwhile, from Monday, you’ll need a vaccine pass to browse the shelves at all Nelson City Council public libraries.

In Tasman district, people without a pass can still enter council libraries. However, that could change in the next couple of days.

Nelson City Council updated its orange alert level library policy to “protect the health of staff and visitors”, it said in a statement. All other measures announced last week remain unchanged.