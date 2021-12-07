Double-vaccinated woman battles for weeks to get vaccine pass

Janine Knap was clinging to her Covid-19 vaccination appointment card until she could get her vaccine pass sorted.

Six weeks of mounting panic about being locked out of venues requiring vaccine passes is finally over for a double-vaccinated Manawatū woman.

A singer in a band, Janine Knap, had exhausted efforts to get a Covid-19 vaccine pass because the website only had a record of her first vaccination.

With the change to the traffic light system, and without a pass, she could not work, and came to Stuff feeling absolutely depressed.

The first sign of trouble was when she went to set up her health record online, and found her second dose, which she received at Manfeild during alert level 4 restriction, had not been recorded.

She had three email conversations with Ministry of Health staff, and was assured the digital team would update her details. But it did not happen.

She had conversations with staff at the Feilding Health Centre, who she said were amazing to deal with, but they still could not fix the problem.

She tried the recent system of getting a pharmacist to help, but that was also fruitless.

At the weekend, she tried the new system the Ministry of Health set up to issue temporary exemptions for an estimated 70,000 people who needed extra assistance.

It was designed for people who needed to add international vaccinations to their New Zealand record, needed to have their name changed, or people whose records had other errors that needed to be corrected.

That sounded like a solution.

It worked for 65,497 other people, but not for Knap.

By the time she spoke to Stuff on Monday, she said she was depressed.

“My life is at a standstill.”

Knap is a singer with two bands including Bullfrog Rata and The Troublemakers, and faced being locked out of venues and unable to work and earn an income.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff A Manawatū woman has finally convinced a website that she has had two jabs and is entitled to a vaccine pass.

But Feilding Health Care chief executive Nicky Hart came to the rescue, and within hours, Knap had her vaccine pass and was joyfully checking in at the Willow Park Tavern to ensure it worked.

Hart said there appeared to have been an issue with the information being stuck in some sort of “pending” state.

Hart said there were some teething problems when the system that recorded vaccinations first went live.

That would have been around the time Knap got her second shot, and use of the appointment cards wound down.

Hart said it must have been a very difficult time for Knap.

Knap said she was delighted to have the problem solved.