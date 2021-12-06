Covid-19: Officials won't issue international certificate to people vaccinated overseas

Hundreds of people who travel overseas for work are now relying on overseas governments to grant them a vaccine certificate in order to keep their jobs.

The Ministry of Health won’t grant an international vaccine certificate to people who have had one or both vaccines overseas.

Michael Dreyer, the Ministry's national digital services group manager, said the “New Zealand International Travel Vaccination Certificates only show vaccines given in New Zealand”.

“People who have received one or more doses of a Covid-19 vaccine overseas cannot currently request an International Travel Vaccination Certificate from New Zealand.”

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 NZ: 13,000 overseas vaccination passes still to be processed

* Covid-19: Temporary exemption granted to 70,000 people still waiting for help to get their My Vaccine Pass

* Covid-19: Lack of vaccine pass clarity leading some to have four Pfizer shots



Dreyer said the Ministry was working on making it possible for people vaccinated overseas to get a certificate for international travel.

More than a dozen people have contacted Stuff about the predicament, some who had flights booked this month for work overseas.

They were advised by Air New Zealand that they couldn’t board their flights, unless they provided their New Zealand vaccination certificate.

In a statement, an Air New Zealand spokesperson said: “Air New Zealand must ensure that passengers adhere to vaccination requirements issued by the various government authorities for the destinations we fly to.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Ministry of Health’s national digital services group manager, Michael Dreyer.

“For most locations, like the USA, non-citizens are required to present evidence of full vaccination issued by an official government source. Unfortunately, if passengers can not provide proof of full vaccination issued by an official government source, they will be unable to travel.”

Dreyer said if people needed to travel, they should seek a certificate from the country which administered their vaccinations.

That process is more complicated in some countries than others.

If roles were reversed and someone from, say, the United States needed to apply for a New Zealand issued vaccination certificate, they wouldn’t have the required identification to easily obtain one.

The process is further complicated because some people had only one vaccine overseas, and the second dose in New Zealand.

Stuff has previously reported on people getting third and fourth doses of a vaccine in order to satisfy vaccine pass requirements. Now people who travel for work are considering doing the same thing, through fear they will lose their job.

One woman, who regularly travels to the United States, said it was the only way she could ensure they would keep their job, and satisfy border entry requirements in other countries.

She said she’d been in contact with the Ministry since early October trying to secure a vaccination certificate for international travel, but was only told last week that she couldn’t get one.

STUFF The domestic My Vaccine Pass.

Another person, who works in several Asian nations, shared his email correspondence with the Ministry of Health, which started in September.

His overseas vaccinations were officially recognised only on Thursday, and while he was given an exemption for the My Vaccine Pass, he was told he couldn’t get the travel certificate.

“There’s no option for me to work remotely,” he said. “I have to travel. A huge chunk of my job is overseas, so if I can’t leave I’m not going to have a job.”

He said it’s ironic that the government had essentially locked him out earlier in the pandemic, and forced him to apply for MIQ spots, only to now lock him in.

Dreyer said the Ministry of Health hopes to have “more information soon” on the vaccine certificate process.