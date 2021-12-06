Covid-19: Displaced travellers a worry for Southern DHB

WellSouth will increase Covid-19 testing capacity in Central Otago and Queenstown during the summer holidays as it prepares for the arrival of North Island visitors.

Southern District Health Board leaders are concerned visitors to Central Otago and Queenstown during Christmas may need isolation accommodation.

This comes as the district, which covers Southland and Otago, is expected to hit the 90 per cent milestone in the next two days with 89.5 per cent of the eligible population vaccinated against Covid-19, as of Monday morning.

Central Otago and Queenstown are popular summer holiday spots, and with all Kiwis allowed to travel from December 15, health leaders are concerned about testing capacity and isolation accommodation should holidaymakers contract Covid-19.

Quality and Clinical Governance acting director Dr Hywel Lloyd, at the Community and Public Health Advisory Committee meeting on Monday, said while “lots of Aucklanders flying into Central” would be great for the local economy, they could potentially be displaced if they contracted the virus and were asked to leave their holiday accommodation.

READ MORE:

* Rhythm & Alps festival: 'How we are going to check vaccine passes'

* Covid-19: Southerners 'need to be prepared'

* Covid-19: Testing centres coming for Invercargill and Dunedin by Christmas

* Covid-19: Dr Jack urges Southlanders to mask up



Southern DHB chief executive Chris Fleming said he was also worried about how the DHB would safely transport patients to Dunedin Hospital – where all Covid-19 patients who required hospital-level care would be admitted under the DHB's plan.

“I don't think we have perfect answers [for these problems] yet,” he said.

WellSouth would be standing up additional testing capacity over the holiday period, Fleming added.

WellSouth chief executive Andrew Swanson-Dobbs said 90 per cent of GPs in Southland and Otago were on board to support their patients in the community, but this would likely be done virtually, after a risk assessment by the Public Health South team.

The primary health organisation was meeting with the Ministry of Social Development to make sure families had devices to allow this to happen, and to work out how they could make sure the welfare needs of families were met, he said.

“The more we get in a room and talk about how we can work together, the sooner we will make sure that nobody needs to be concerned that someone's going to be missed in the gaps, because we don't want to see what happened in Auckland,” Swanson-Dobbs said.

He was referring to the deaths of two Covid-19 patients in Auckland who were isolating at home in early-November - which an independent review panel later found could have been avoided with earlier assessment of clinical safety, welfare needs and mental wellbeing.