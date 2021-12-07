Second staff member tests positive for Covid-19 at Nelson school

Another staff member from Enner Glynn School in Nelson has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a notification to the school community, principal Isaac Day says the staff member is considered to have been infectious from Saturday, December 4.

“As the staff member was in home quarantine during his infectious period, he is not thought to pose any risk of infection to students and the community,” Day says.

“We ask please that all in the school community maintain extra vigilant at this time. In particular, if anyone develops symptoms that might be Covid, for instance a mild runny nose or cough, please don't come to school, get tested, and self-isolate until you have a negative result.”

The school continues to take all necessary precautions to keep children safe, he says.

Enner Glynn School along with Broadgreen Intermediate in Nelson were closed last Thursday after a staff member at each school tested positive for Covid-19.

The primary school reopened on Monday.

There were four new Covid cases announced in the Nelson outbreak on Monday, and they will be officially added to the count on Tuesday, bringing total cases to 19.