'Let's try Sweden': Kiwi on life during a pandemic in the country that said no to lockdowns

Lee Kearney left New Zealand in the late 1990s, moved to London and then to Sweden.

Love and curiosity took Christchurch-born Lee Kearney to Sweden as a young man.

Twenty-three years later, he is a settled member of the Nordic nation that emerged as a global pandemic pariah for refusing to go into lockdown as most countries did the exact opposite.

At 9am, when Kearney talks to Stuff, it’s 8 degrees Celsius below zero with 40 to 50 centimetres of snow blanketing his street.

The dual New Zealand-Sweden citizen left New Zealand in the late 1990s as part of an extended overseas experience (OE) and ended up living in London, where he met a Swedish woman.

When his girlfriend wanted to head home to study, Kearney was happy to embrace a change of scenery. “My visa had run out, so I said ‘yeah, let’s try Sweden’.”

The relationship didn’t survive the move, but Kearney stayed on, making the country and language his own.

Today he lives in Gothenburg, Sweden’s second-largest city, on the southwest coast of the country with his wife of 12 years, son and daughter.

Sweden has come through the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, but case numbers had recently started to rise again.

Kearney said the Swedish government’s decision not to go into a formal lockdown was heavily criticised and stood in stark contrast to the path New Zealand took.

Herd immunity – the idea that if enough of the population are immune, either from infection or vaccination, the virus will run into so many roadblocks it will eventually die out – was the basis of Sweden’s strategy against Covid-19.

“Over here, we all thought it was good to start with but then after a while we thought, ‘hmmm, yeah, they should be doing quite a few things a bit earlier and faster’,” Kearney said.

“But at the same time our economy has survived quite nicely.”

As a self-employed commercial food photographer, Kearney said an extended lockdown would have been extremely hard on his business.



He felt lucky to avoid getting the virus, and knew many people who had been infected.

According to the World Health Organization​, Sweden has had 1.2 million Covid-19 cases and more than 15,000 deaths, while more than 15m vaccine doses have been given.

The country is currently experiencing a rise in infections, but hospitalisations and deaths have reduced markedly from a high of more than 600 deaths a day last December.

Kearney said despite the pandemic, life in Sweden had been kind to him and his family.

“All my life and work revolves around Swedish these days. I think in Swedish and dream in Swedish, so I’ve noticed my English has become quite terrible, actually.”

Kearney left New Zealand in the late 1990s. He ended up in Sweden and has made the Scandinavian country home.

Kearney was motivated to learn Swedish as he loved the sound of the language. He attended Swedish language school with other expats and political refugees and, after eight months, began socialising in Swedish.

“I was speaking terribly, my vocabulary was very small, and I’d be mixing up words and throwing in lots of English words, but as time went on it got better and better, and the amount of English words got less and less.”

With his son an avid ice-hockey player and daughter a dedicated figure skater, Kearney said weekends mainly involved driving from one ice-rink to another.

Gothenburg was “quite similar to Christchurch, but just a bit colder” and skifields took longer to get to.

In summer, the sunlight hours stretched from 2.30am to 11pm and the family visited nearby islands on their boat.



Kearney had not been back to New Zealand in 13 years, but said he was keen to return soon with his family.

“It’s a hell of a long trip and very expensive.”

Instead, the family had travelled to other European holiday spots such as Greece and Cyprus.

Kearny admitted he had been reluctant to have his fond childhood memories of pre-earthquake Christchurch smashed until now.

“I haven’t really been ready to go back, because I’ve got pretty nice memories of my childhood, and coming back, it’s all going to be different.”