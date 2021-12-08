Covid-19: Next few months will 'test' the nation, Sir Brian Roche says

The next two to three months of the Covid-19 response will test the nation says Sir Brian Roche, but he has confidence the system will cope despite the “enormous pressure” it is under.

Roche, chair of the continuous review, improvement and advice group advising the Government on its pandemic response, has for more than a year been pushing for testing and contact-tracing units to be bolstered, including in a September letter which outlined “urgent issues" and shortcomings exposed by the Delta outbreak.

The matters raised in the letter had been “actioned significantly”, but the growth of the community isolation scheme – with the majority of cases isolating at home – the move to the traffic light system, and “acute” workforce shortages posed the next big challenge to the health system.

“The home isolation is going to be critical to how we survive over the next three or four months,” he said at a health select committee in Wellington on Wednesday.

The-Dominion-Post Sir Brian Roche chairs the independent continuous review, improvement and advice group. (File photo)

“The proof will be in the delivery and other than Auckland, the system hasn’t had to deliver at scale. The next two to three months are going to test us ... I think that we can have confidence that there is good preparation and that the system will cope.”

It follows revelations the Government has kept Auckland’s boundary in place despite advice from the Director General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, that it could be lifted when the country moved into the traffic light protection framework on December 3. Only vaccinated Aucklanders, or those who have had a negative Covid test, can leave.

Roche said the Government has a lot of advice to consider before it makes decisions.

The health system was “in a quite good position” compared to where it was on September 23, but while the system had coped it has been at the expense of health ‘’business as usual’’ – causing many elective surgeries and other treatments to be delayed or deferred.

Workforce issues, including a shortage of nurses, were still “acute”.

“There has been increases in ICU beds and negative pressure rooms, but ... workforce issues are very acute in the health sector and that is a problem and an ongoing problem and challenge,” he said.

“It works but it works through perseverance and extremely hard work from a number of people.”

The issues would come to the fore as the next phase of the pandemic began, he said.

“We have to move from seeing Covid as a temporary crisis to something that will be in our community for an extended period of time.”