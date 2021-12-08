Initial South African laboratory study suggests that Pfizer vaccine will provide some protection against Omicron

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces the Government has bought 60,000 courses of the new Pfizer antiviral drug to fight Covid-19.

An initial study from South Africa suggests the Pfizer vaccine provides less protection against the Omicron variant than it did against earlier strains of Covid-19.

But the Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI) said its study also indicated considerable immunity was retained in people who were both vaccinated and previously infected with Covid.

In a preprint paper not yet peer-reviewed, scientists reported a large, 41-fold drop in antibodies' virus-blocking ability - "much more extensive escape" than seen against previous variants using similar experiments.

But the scientists stressed the positive element of their research: Omicron did not escape antibodies completely, and people who had been previously infected and fully vaccinated with two shots of the vaccine retained "relatively high" levels of antibodies protective against Omicron.

Shiraaz Mohamed/AP Medical staff talk to a man about to be vaccinated against Covid in South Africa, where the new Omicron variant appears to be driving a dramatic surge in cases.

“The clinical implications of these important laboratory data need to be determined. It is likely that lesser vaccine-induced protection against infection and disease would be the result,” executive director Professor Willem Hanekom said in a statement on the institute’s website.

”Importantly, most vaccinologists agree that the current vaccines will still protect against severe disease and death in the face of Omicron infection. It is therefore critical that everyone should be vaccinated.”

The study is one of the first clues that will help inform pharmaceutical companies and policymakers trying to decide whether the global vaccination strategy needs to be updated with an Omicron-specific shot.

Stuff Roxie Mohebbi leads a discussion about the Covid-19 vaccine with immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton and general practitioner Dr Api Talemaitoga as part of Stuff's Whole Truth project.

The data reinforces the need for people to get booster shots when eligible. But the lab experiment is just one piece of the puzzle.

Immunologist Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu from the University of Otago Wellington said more information was still needed about Omicron, and whether it caused more severe disease, hospitalisation and death when compared with the Delta variant.

This was something that would likely take more time.

Pierre Crom/Getty Images A health worker tests passengers for the Coronavirus at Amsterdam Schiphol airport in the Netherlands, one of many countries that temporarily banned most travellers from South Africa after the discovery of the Omicron variant.

"In the meantime, a maintained focus on vaccination, border controls and public health settings will be needed,” she said.

“We’re continuing to experience the impact of Delta, particularly for the most vulnerable. Please get vaccinated and tested and reach out to help others do the same."

Professor Alex Sigal, a member of the AHRI faculty, said the results of the institute’s research were better than he expected – but said they were also the first set of data, and were likely to be adjusted as more experiments were done.

RADIO TARANA Immunologist Professor Graham Le Gros talks to Radio Tarana's Vandhna Bhan about the Omicron variant doing the rounds across the world.

The study showed the Omicron variant still used the ACE2 receptors on human cells to infect people.

That was partly why the problem presented by the Omicron variant was “tractable” with the tools already available, Sigal said.

The research involved testing 14 blood plasma samples collected from 12 people who had received their second Pfizer jab. Six of the participants had no indication of previous Covid infection, while the other six had been infected during the first Covid wave in South Africa.

An advance copy of the research manuscript has been submitted to the medRxiv site, which publishes preliminary reports that have yet to be peer reviewed.

- with Washington Post