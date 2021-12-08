Nelson Marlborough Health books motels so holidaymakers with Covid can isolate

Here's what you need to know about the vaccine pass.

Motels, houses and even campervans could be used to house holidaymakers who contract Covid-19 while visiting Te Tauihu (the top of the south).

With Auckland’s boarders are set to reopen on December 15, district health boards are preparing for more cases or Covid-19 in the community, with most expected to be managed at home to limit the impact on the health system.

But, with the Christmas holiday season just over a fortnight away, many people will be far from home when they could be forced into isolation.

Nelson Marlborough Health has booked space for up to 51 people to isolate in motels if they catch Covid-19, but would look at alternatives if the need arose.

Apollo Campervans NZ/Stuff Nelson Marlborough Health could resort to campervans to help people isolate with Covid-19.

Nelson Marlborough Heath general manager Cathy O’Malley said the region always saw a large influx of visitors for summer “and this year will be no different”.

The aim was to make sure anyone who contracted Covid – locals or holidaymakers – was looked after, she said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Unlike MIQ facilities, supported isolation and quarantine spaces won’t be staffed.

“There are a number of reasons that a person may not be able to isolate in the home and being from outside of the region is just one.

“Once a person returns a positive Covid result we will work with them to ensure they are able to isolate safely, whether that be returning home or being placed in alternative accommodation.”

The DHB had booked “alternative isolation accommodation” in 21 areas in motels across Blenheim and Nelson, with a maximum capacity of 51 people, she said.

“The number of people who can be accommodated depends on the configuration of the specific isolating bubbles.”

The number would be “scaled up” if needed, she said.

“The alternative accommodation is not considered a mini MIQ, they are a ‘home away from home’ for those who can not safely or easily isolate in their own homes. These could be motels, campervans or houses.”

There would not be any additional staff for this accommodation.

Stuff Roxie Mohebbi leads a discussion about the Covid-19 vaccine with immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton and general practitioner Dr Api Talemaitoga as part of Stuff's Whole Truth project.

Not all holidaymakers who contracted Covid would have to be accommodated, and where safe they may be able to return home, O’Malley said.

“Where possible residents will be encouraged to return home. However, this needs to occur safely and with no contact. It would depend on many things such as the individual’s health status, their ability to travel. ”

Once diagnosed a person would be contacted by a health worker to determine the best course of action, she said.

Anyone travelling over the summer should remain vigilant, get vaccinated and take proper safety precautions like mask wearing and social distancing, she said.