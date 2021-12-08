Third positive wastewater result means Covid likely to be in Gisborne

Someone in Gisborne is likely to have Covid and have no idea they have it.

A wastewater sample taken on Monday returned positive. It followed two other positive results last week and the Ministry of Health said that strongly indicated there was at least one undetected case in the community.

Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz said the result “could have been from someone just passing through, someone that might have isolated in MIQ, but there is also the possibility that someone or some people in our community might have Covid, and they’re unaware of it”.

“The only way that we can determine what is going on is to test people that might have symptoms,” she said.

READ MORE:

* More Covid-19 found in Stratford's wastewater; DHB assuming one or more people in the community has virus

* Race on to find source after Covid-19 found in Taranaki wastewater

* Covid-19: Covid doesn't take a holiday



She encouraged anyone with symptoms to come forward. “We really want to make sure our community is healthy.

“If you know of a family that might be unwell, just maybe give them a heads-up and say ‘please can you make sure you reach out and get tested’.”

There was a drive-in testing station on Peel St.