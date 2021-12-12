Covid-19: Southern District Health Board plans to improve critical care units

The Southern District Health Board is hoping for Ministry of Health funding to make the Critical Care Unit at Southland Hospital safer when Covid-19 is widespread.

The Southern District Health Board has applied for Government funding to improve its critical care infrastructure as Southland and Otago prepare for endemic Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health has set aside $100 million to accelerate ICU projects as part of the Government’s Response and Recovery Fund, with North Shore, Tauranga and Christchurch Hospitals announced as the first recipients last week.

As the district prepares for its first Covid-19 cases in the community in 18 months, the DHB has been instructed by the Ministry of Health to prepare for a worst-case scenario of up 900 community cases of Covid-19 in Southland and Otago and 40 hospitalisations a week – with four of those cases needing intensive care.

Southern DHB corporate services executive director Nigel Trainor said the DHB had applied for funding for two projects to fix the heating, ventilation and air conditioning in Dunedin Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit and Southland Hospital's Critical Care Unit.

“It is too soon to say how much funding this may be,” he said.

Last month, the DHB said all Covid-19 patients in Southland and Otago who need hospital care would be sent to Dunedin Hospital, but former chief medical officer Dr Nigel Millar warned in September that all Southern DHB buildings would need work on its ventilation systems to keep patients safe from the Delta variant – a more virulent strain of Covid-19.

This week, Southern DHB chief executive Chris Fleming said trends seen in the North Island outbreak suggested Southern could be looking at a more moderate outbreak than first anticipated in Southland and Otago.

National modelling conducted in October suggested a moderate outbreak would be around 400 cases in the district a week as Kiwis began travelling again.

Stuff Roxie Mohebbi leads a discussion about the Covid-19 vaccine with immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton and general practitioner Dr Api Talemaitoga as part of Stuff's Whole Truth project.

WellSouth medical Dr Carol Atmore has also said the worst-case numbers could be halved if those in Southland and Otago were fully vaccinated and continued following safety guidelines.

More than 90 per cent of eligible residents are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, WellSouth – the primary health organisation – is encouraging people to call its 0800 VIRUS-19 (0800 847 8719) for advice, rather than the national Healthline number.

The PHO is in the process of compiling a list of testing sites that will be available over the holiday period when some general practices may close and is ready to mobilise mass testing centres, if needed.

WellSouth director of nursing Wendy Findlay is urging residents to get tested if they feel unwell.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff WellSouth director of nursing Wendy Findlay says residents of Southland and Otago will have easy access to Covid-19 testing over the summer break. [File photo]

“It is free, and it helps ensure Covid is not in our communities,” she said.

The call centre operates seven days a week from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

WellSouth is planning to have walk-in testing centres open in Invercargill and Queenstown by Christmas.

Southland recorded its first location of interest in the current outbreak on Tuesday, after someone who visited a remote Fiordland hut over the weekend retuned a weak positive Covid-19 test result.

On Friday, a Ministry of Health spokesperson confirmed the investigation of the case had been completed, and it was deemed historical.

The case caused a slight uptick in testing numbers in Southland and Otago with 370 swabs taken on Tuesday against 346 swabs the previous Tuesday.

Another 370 swabs were taken on Wednesday (312 the Wednesday before) and 277 swabs on Thursday – which was up from 302 swabs on December 2.