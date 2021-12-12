One new Covid-19 case in Nelson-Tasman region

A Covid-19 outbreak in the Nelson-Tasman region, for which the first case was reported on November 29, has prompted a surge in testing.

One new case of Covid-19 was confirmed on Sunday in the Nelson-Tasman region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the case, which is linked to others in the Delta community outbreak, was yet to be included in the formal reporting and would be added the tally on Monday.

It brings to 23 the number of cases from the Nelson-Tasman region in the outbreak. One Covid-19 patient remains in Nelson Hospital.

In its statement, the Ministry of Health urged anyone in the region with any symptoms that could be Covid-19 to get a test, even if they had been vaccinated. Locations of interest were added regularly to the Ministry's website, “so we ask people living in Nelson-Tasman to check these daily”.

Stuff Roxie Mohebbi leads a discussion about the Covid-19 vaccine with immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton and general practitioner Dr Api Talemaitoga as part of Stuff's Whole Truth project.

The Ministry on Sunday reported 103 new cases nationally. Like the case in the Nelson-Tasman region, another in Taranaki was confirmed but would not be added to the total until Monday.

News of another case in Nelson-Tasman comes after no new cases were reported on Saturday in the region. A case was reported on Friday, which was reportedly linked to the larger of two clusters in the outbreak.

The first case in the Delta outbreak was reported in the Nelson-Tasman region on November 29, after a positive test result was returned the previous evening.