Husband of Covid-19 vaccine exemption certificate doctor also under investigation

Dr Jonie Girouard, from the Girouard Centre weight-loss clinic in Kaiapoi, was caught on camera giving out medical certificates as Covid-19 vaccine exemptions.

The husband of a Canterbury doctor caught giving out medical certificates as exemptions for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is also under investigation, health authorities have confirmed.

Michael Girouard, founder and director of the Girouard Centre weight-loss clinic in Kaiapoi, North Canterbury, is being probed after his wife, registered GP Dr Jonie Girouard​, was filmed by Newshub offering an alternative option for people who were against receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.

Jonie Girouard had already been declined an exemption from the vaccine mandate for her clinic.

Only the Ministry of Health can grant medical exemptions relating to Covid-19 vaccinations. A doctor must first make an application, which is considered by the ministry’s exemption panel.

READ MORE:

* Police investigate as concerns about doctor filmed giving vaccine exemptions escalate

* Covid-19: Government 'slow' to act on vaccine exemptions after doctors assaulted, abused

* Family doctors cop abuse from patients wanting vaccine exemptions



Police on Thursday confirmed they were investigating after receiving a formal complaint from the New Zealand Medical Association about what she had been caught doing.

The Ministry of Health is also investigating, while the Medical Council is considering concerns raised about Girouard.

On Sunday the ministry confirmed it was also looking into Michael Girouard.

“The Ministry of Health has not received an application for a Temporary Significant Service Disruption Exemption for Dr Michael Girouard,” a ministry spokesperson said.

“However, we are looking into this as part of our investigation into Dr Jonie Girouard for an alleged breach of the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccinations) Order 2021.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Dr Jonie Girouard and her husband Dr Michael Girouard, the founder and director of the Girouard Centre clinic, are both under investigation.

Staff working in the health and disability sector had to be fully vaccinated by December 1, because of their role in caring for people who are at increased risk of severe illness from Covid-19. This includes all staff working in a medical centre.

“It is a breach of the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccinations) Order 2021 for a GP to see patients in person without being vaccinated, unless they have a valid exemption,” the ministry spokesperson said.

Businesses can apply for a temporary exemption if they believe they will be significantly disrupted by the loss of a specific health or disability worker who is not vaccinated.

Dr Michael Girouard was born in Louisiana in the United States and trained in anaesthesiology before turning to weight-loss, according to a profile on the Girouard Centre’s website, which is now password-protected.

“Dr. G is not registered to practice medicine in New Zealand and is unable to give medical advice,” his biography on the website says, which also suggests people can book for appointments with him two days a week.

“His personal and professional experience is irreplaceable as a team leader and director.”

The centre did not reply to emails or calls requesting comment on Sunday.