Jacinda Ardern wary of Covid-19 traffic light setting changes after only 10 days in new system

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a key factor that will influence the decision on changing Auckland’s traffic light setting is that the city has yet to get through one Covid-19 infection cycle under the new system.

Cabinet is due to review the traffic light settings under the new Covid protection framework on Monday, with an announcement of any changes due at 4pm.

The new system was introduced on December 3, when Northland and Auckland, Taupō and Rotorua Lakes districts, Kawerau, Whakatane, Ōpōtiki districts, and Gisborne, Wairoa, Rangitikei, Whanganui and Ruapehu districts went into red.

The rest of the North Island and the whole of the South Island went into the new system at the less restrictive orange level. No parts of the country went into the least restrictive green setting.

On Breakfast on Monday, Ardern was asked if there was any chance Cabinet would decide to move Auckland to the orange setting.

“We literally will sit down and take all of the advice we’ve had and make that decision this afternoon,” Ardern said.

A factor that would influence the Cabinet decision was that New Zealand had not been in the new system, “this significant easing”, for one cycle of transmission, which could show whether there had been a bump in cases.

“We do want to be cautious,” Ardern said. “Once we’ve made that transition, then the kind of things you’re seeing in Auckland right now are the kind of things we will be looking for – those high rates of vaccination, management of the outbreak.

“Those numbers have been good lately. It’s just that we’re in a transition period, and that’s why we need to be careful,” she said.

“It’s about making sure that we’re cautious, so that we don’t see a runaway of cases that will land us back in red.

“It’s all about easing, so that you can stick with lower level restrictions, because that’s what we all want.”

Asked what impact the Omicron variant would have on the Cabinet decision, Ardern said the new strain was expected to arrive at the border at some point.

“We still have border measures. We are still undertaking endeavours to make sure that we don’t see it seeded quickly in our communities.

“We’re working very hard to slow that down with those border measures,” Ardern said.

That would give New Zealand time to see what the impact of the Omicron variant was on such things as vaccines.

“We’re still waiting for the data around what it means for vaccines. Early signs are that vaccines are having an impact, or will have an impact, on Omicron, but it’s good to just have a bit more time to see that in full.”

Asked if border reopening plans might be delayed because of the Omicron variant, Ardern said she expected to have more information before the first change at the border due in mid-January.

Even with that change that would affect New Zealanders in Australia travelling to this country, people would be tested on arrival, would have to self-isolate, and would undergo testing while in isolation.

The Government would keep looking at the evidence, Ardern said. “That’s exactly what we’ve done all the way through, made sure that our response is fit for purpose depending on what’s happening with Covid. We need measures that last the distance.”