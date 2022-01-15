'You're Awesome': Family the backbone of nurse educator's wellbeing during pandemic

The You’re Awesome campaign, led by Auckland’s three DHB foundations and backed by Stuff, is a chance to reward healthcare workers for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. Visit youreawesome.co.nz to buy a worker a voucher that they can redeem with a local business.

Hayden Erick is a nurse educator at Auckland City Hospital’s Manawa Awhi (nursing development unit), where he coordinates nursing student placements. Before this, he was a nurse at the child and family unit.

What is the best thing about your job?

The best thing about my role is the ability to support other people’s wellbeing and aspirations, whether it be patients, student nurses or staff.

How has it been working during the pandemic?

It’s been really tough, we all experience and process stress in different ways. I’ve enjoyed learning and being part of different project groups like vaccinating and working in different clinical areas. I have a really supportive team made up of senior nurses in Manawa Awhi, and we have pulled together to support each other's projects at Auckland DHB.

I feel really fortunate to be able to work. I know people are struggling financially and being able to earn a living throughout Covid-19 has been a blessing. Lockdown life is stressful, and I definitely thank my wife for being at home looking after our children while working at the same time. Our kids are amazing, and it’s a reflection of their loving and supportive environment at home that my wife creates.

Stuff Some people say they feel worse after the second Covid jab. But is this really a thing?

What do your family and friends think of your job? Have you been worried for them during the pandemic?

I have never really asked this question. I hope they think I’m a hero. I generally go home and try not to take work home with me. I always think about my family as they are the foundation of my own wellbeing. I think my family and I have been OK at home, and we have a lot in life to be thankful for.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I really enjoy exercising and being active – it’s my self-care, being able to exercise. Also being with family and socialising with friends is what I enjoy outside of work.

David White/Stuff Erick hopes his family, including children David and Lily, think of him as a hero for his work.

What’s your idea of a good summer? Will you get a break over summer?

Summer is best enjoyed with family coming together, lots of fun, laughing and food.

This year has certainly been challenging, and I look forward to my summer break with my family. I’m looking forward to more quality time with the children and getting out and exploring our beautiful country.

Is there anything else you’d like to say to those reading?

I want to thank my amazing wife for being a pillar of strength and the backbone to our family, and shout out to my awesome kids, David and Lily.

Monuina e tau foou, mo e fiafia mafola. Monuina mai he atua (Happy New Year, I wish you well and God bless). Cheehoo!