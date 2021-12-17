Aucklanders back on the bus following move to Covid-19 red light restrictions

All areas in the red Covid traffic light regions, excluding Northland, will move into orange from 11.59pm on December 30.

Public transport usage is up across Tāmaki Makaurau following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Trips averaged 75,835 a day over the week beginning November 22 - the last full week Auckland was at level 3 of the Covid-19 alert level system.

All of New Zealand moved to the Covid-19 Protection Framework - also known as the traffic light system - on December 3.

Ridership has since increased, with the network averaging about 99,400 trips a day during the first full week of red light Covid-19 restrictions.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Government gives Auckland New Year's Eve parties the orange light

* Prime Minister unveils $37m Auckland recovery fund, including 100k free tickets

* Auckland Transport losing $12m a month, average alert level 4 train fare cost $626

* Covid-19: Government holds off decision on public transport fare underwrite



The busiest bus routes included the 50B, 502 and 50A, which collectively increased by more than 70 percent.

Auckland Transport/Supplied Public transport ridership averaged about 99,400 trips a day during the first week of the red light. (File photo)

The increase takes total patronage across the region’s bus, ferry and train network from about 28 per cent of 2019 figures to nearly 40 per cent.

Auckland Transport (AT) group manager of metro services Stacey van der Putten said it was pleasing to have seen a steady increase in passengers using the network since Auckland moved to red.

“Despite large numbers of people continuing to work from home we saw passenger volumes across our services at nearly 40 per cent of pre-Covid levels last week, which is a testament to the confidence Aucklanders have in public transport as a safe way to travel,” van der Putten said.

AT wasn't expecting to see a significant increase in passenger numbers until the new year, she said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday the Auckland region would move to the orange light setting under the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on December 30.

Other areas currently in red, apart from Northland, would also move to orange at the same time.

From January 10, AT would be returning to regular timetables for ferry services, with bus services planned to return to usual schedules in February.

Throughout the lockdowns, AT was haemorrhaging revenue as the cost of running trains and buses was outpaced by the amount of money being made in fares.

Figures released to Stuff under the Official Information Act showed the average cost per trip of running a train was $626 and a bus $73, resulting in total revenue being down $6.67 million between August 18 and the end of September.

More than $1.5m has been lost by the city’s rail service, while buses had been shorted $5.1m since the Delta outbreak began. AT said track works were partly to blame for rail services revenue falls.

Prior to the lockdowns, AT was making just over half a million dollars a week from rail and bus fares combined. That dropped substantially to just over $27,000 a week during alert level 4 and increased slightly to $63,179 when the region lowered restrictions to alert level 3.

Van der Putten said more revenue coming in from increasing numbers on public transport will help address current revenue shortfalls.

“However, due to the lengthy lockdown that Auckland endured this obviously still remains a concern.”