Covid-19 PCR saliva test as accurate as nasal swabs, New Zealand study confirms

Border workers regularly tested for Covid-19 can now choose to have a non-invasive saliva test.

A PCR saliva test for Covid-19 is as accurate as nasal swabbing, a New Zealand study has found.

The lead scientist behind the study says the Government was “too slow” in rolling out saliva testing, when the evidence was clear on accuracy months ago.

The paper published on Friday in the New Zealand Medical Journal confirms the covidSHIELD PCR saliva test, licenced by Rako Science, is 99.1 per cent accurate.

These particular saliva tests were developed by scientists at the University of Illinois, who have been working on the venture since mid 2020, and have used about 2.4 million tests so far.

Supplied Lead author of the study Janet Pitman said the Government was "too slow" in rolling out saliva testing when there was evidence of its accuracy months ago.

This is the first New Zealand study to diagnostically validate saliva testing, lead author Janet Pitman said, who is a molecular biologist from Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington.

A total of 147 samples were used in the study, and each person submitted a nasal swab test and a saliva test, taken at the same time, Pitman said.

“We know it’s as accurate as a nasopharyngeal test because they are compared against each other.”

Pitman said the covidSHIELD test was highly sensitive, and could detect lower levels of the virus in a sample, compared with a nasal swab.

The test can detect 0.75 copies of the virus per microlitre of sample, versus 10 copies per microlitre in a nasal swab.

That indicates saliva testing could potentially pick up the virus more quickly than nasal swabbing, she said.

In November, the Auditor-General criticised the Government over its slow roll-out of saliva testing. In February 2021, the Ministry of Health awarded the $60 million saliva test contract to Asia Pacific Healthcare Group over Rako Science.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Nasal testing at the Awanui Rugby Club. Nasal testing has been the predominant testing type used by the Government since Covid-19 emerged in early 2020.

The Ministry of Health’s saliva test is currently used for border workers and those essential workers travelling over the Auckland border, but is not available at district health board testing centres around the country.

The covidSHIELD saliva test is used by businesses such as Air New Zealand and Fisher and Paykel. It’s also for sale at Unichem and Life pharmacies for domestic and international travellers for $115 per test.

Pitman said the Government should have been quicker to roll out saliva testing.

“[Saliva testing] was proven to be highly accurate very early this year, and it was only much later the Government-chosen tests started, in a lag of nine months.

“In something as important as a pandemic we need to keep up with the best testing options available, a nine-month delay is too long.”

Pitman said it will become “absolutely imperative” for the public to have more accurate testing options, as new variants emerge and spread, and as lockdowns become less feasible.

Dr Nikki Freed​​, from the University of Auckland school of Biological Sciences and Auckland Genomics, agreed that saliva testing should be rolled out to the general public.

“I think the science supports that saliva testing, using PCR, works very similarly to a nasal swab.”

Freed said that at this point of the pandemic, with Covid-19 in the community, non-invasive testing options should be widely available.

In a statement, Jo Pugh, the Ministry of Health’s acting general manager testing and supply, denied it took too long to adopt saliva testing.

The elimination strategy, pursued throughout 2020 to mid 2021, required the then “gold standard of testing” which was nasal swabbing.

The Government has “continually assessed” the efficacy of alternative testing methods, Pugh said.

There was a lack of evidence about saliva testing, and the method was not thought to be as sensitive as nasal testing until recently, and the Ministry of Health “was not prepared” to take the risk of missing a result.

Key organisations, such as the Australian Public Health Laboratory Network, and the New Zealand Microbiology Network, did not recommend saliva testing replace nasal swabbing in any way.

The Ministry is now looking to expand saliva testing capability in New Zealand, beyond those who currently can access it.

“[We] are currently exploring bringing more providers on board so as not to put unsustainable pressure on the Asia Pacific Healthcare Group,” Pugh said.