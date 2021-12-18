Covid-19: New locations of interest in Tauranga, including tavern visited by close contact

Pak ‘n Save Tauranga has been listed as a location of interest by the Ministry of Health on Saturday morning.

A close contact visited Judea Tavern in Tauranga, with the bar listed as a location of interest by the Ministry of Health on Saturday morning.

People who visited the bar at 35 Koromiko St, Judea between 11.30pm on Saturday, December 11 and 1pm on Sunday, December 12 are considered close contacts, and are advised to get tested and self-isolate.

Pak 'n Save Tauranga, at 476 Cameron Rd, was also listed as a location of interest between 2.45pm and 5pm on Wednesday, December 8.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – October 18

* Covid-19: Locations of interest linked to the Delta outbreak - October 13

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak, September 27



The new traffic light framework came into play on December 3, allowing more freedoms for fully vaccinated people. The Ministry of Health said it would not publish all low-risk locations of interest in red areas under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you may need to self isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.