Covid-19: Omicron in the community would be a 'game-changer' for Christmas plans

New Zealand's first Omicron Covid-19 case arrived from Germany via Dubai and Auckland, Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

There are fears that the highly-infectious Omicron variant could impact Christmas, but public health experts aren’t urging Kiwis to scupper their holiday plans just yet.

They remained cautiously optimistic, even as eight Omicron cases have been reported at the border.

But experts warned that if the new variant escaped into the community, it would be “a game-changer”.

And while MIQ remained a strong buffer against that new scenario, the larger number of mutations in the variant made it more slippery to contain.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A number of Omicron cases have been detected at the border.

“There’s definitely a higher risk that there will be transmission from MIQ to outside,” infectious diseases expert Dr Fran Priddy​ said.

“Our standard measures are based on the prior variants: things like distancing, masking and ventilation. They should all work, but may not work as well when you have this more infectious variant.”

There were 39 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on Saturday, and 10 cases at the border. Genome sequencing, meanwhile, detected a further four cases of Omicron in recent international arrivals, bringing the total in New Zealand to eight.

A scarcity of available data about the variant made accurate assessments difficult, Priddy said. Studies, for instance, would eventually determine how effective distancing and masking were against Omicron. The strain, however, was “spreading like wildfire overseas” and “keeping it isolated in MIQ could be more challenging”, she said.

There was already evidence to suggest people infected with Omicron had more of the virus in their cells than Delta cases. Research has found Omicron was about 70 times better than Delta at infecting and replicating in cells in upper respiratory tract tissue. The variant was also better at bypassing natural and vaccine-induced immunity to the virus.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Professor Michael Baker says community transmission of Omicron would be “a game-changer”.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said community transmission would be a “huge game-changer” and might raise the spectre of further lockdowns. Border failures happened “quite regularly”, and it seemed inevitable Omicron would be in the community at some stage.

“If it started to circulate in New Zealand, we’d have to think about how vigorously we want to stop that circulation. And, of course, an option would be doing an intense local lockdown in the area where we detect cases to stomp it out.”

The use of further lockdowns was a finely-balanced decision that was likely to polarise, according to public health experts.

Southern Cross Health spokesperson Dr Pat Alley​ said such stern measures risked “disaffecting the population”, while Priddy said a lockdown “may not help” given the higher transmissibility of the variant.

Baker, however, was not convinced Omicron was more likely than Delta to escape into the community.

“At a population level, it is transmitting faster than Delta”, he said. “But it may be that it has some immune escapes from the vaccine. It’s still not clear that it’s harder to control in those settings like MIQ. Obviously, it’s a reminder that we need to do everything right in that environment.”

“Doing everything right” would mean refreshing border settings to reflect the latest data about countries cases came from, and ensuring staff at MIQ were “triple vaccinated” with booster shots.

There was consensus among six public health experts spoken to by Stuff that booster shots should be available more quickly. At present, New Zealanders have to wait at least six months between receiving their second vaccine dose and receiving a booster dose, which tops up immunity.

Supplied Professor Michael Plank says we shouldn’t reopen the border to Australia until we have good booster vaccine dose coverage.

Professor Michael Plank​ said there was a strong case for delaying the planned reopening of the border to Australia, on January 16, until a higher percentage of the population had received booster shots.

Plank’s own modelling showed earlier this week that daily cases could soon surge into the thousands if Omicron was left unchecked. There was already “a rapidly-spreading outbreak” of the new variant in Sydney, he said – which meant opening up to Australia was fraught and “posed quite a high risk”.

A month-long delay to that opening date would make sense initially, Plank said – with the option to push that timeline out further depending on booster dose coverage.

New Zealanders didn’t need to cancel their holidays plans, he said.

“I don’t think we need to bring in extra restrictions at this stage. To be honest, I would we say we should probably enjoy it while we can.”

Lesley Gray, a senior lecturer in the department of primary health care and general practice at the University of Otago,​ said New Zealanders should instead take “vigilant holidays”.

“I think, at this point, people can go about their business, enjoy the Christmas they were planning,” she said.

“Take the usual precautions: scan, track where you’re going, wear masks, and think about your hand hygiene.”

House of Travel chief operating officer Brent Thomas​ said there had been no “knee-jerk reactions” from travellers after the emergence of Omicron at the border.​

But pushing back the opening of the border to Australia would be detrimental to the tourism industry, which was already “crippled” and “needed to get back on its feet” soon.