Congratulations Canterbury - 98 per cent of you have had a Covid-19 vaccine jab

A massive effort by health workers and community leaders has seen 98 per cent of eligible Cantabrians get at least one Covid-19 jab.

Just 11,200 in the district have not had a single Covid-19 vaccination.

This means a total of 472,000 Cantabrians have rolled up their sleeves to get their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 94.5 per cent (456,407) have received two doses putting the district neck and neck with Auckland for the most vaccinated health board area in the country.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said she was “extremely grateful” for the sacrifices our health workers and managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) workers had made to keep our city safe.

The best thing everyone could do now was to continue to scan in and use their vaccine pass, she said.

The region’s Pasifika population is on target too, with 91 per cent double vaccinated and 97 per cent having received their first dose.

Efforts still need to be made to reach the region’s eligible Māori population, with 84 per cent double vaccinated and 92 per cent having had one dose.

STUFF D'Angelo Martin explains why so many Māori and Pasifika people are at the head of the Covid-19 vaccine queue.

“We are really proud of what we have achieved, but we are still working hard to reach those who have not yet been vaccinated,” the Canterbury District Health Board’s Dr Helen Skinner said.

Across the region, 127 general practices and pharmacies operate as vaccine clinics, and vaccination clinics are open on Orchard Rd and at Christchurch Arena (and previously The Princess Margaret Hospital). Together they deliver thousands of vaccinations daily.

“We’ve built an amazing cross-agency team from all corners of the Canterbury health system, who continue to work closely with community leaders to understand and deliver what communities need,” Skinner said

Mobile vaccination clinics were working with Māori and Pasifika healthcare providers to make sure everyone got a chance to get the vaccine, Skinner said.

Michelle Turrall, chairwoman of Manawhenua Ki Waitaha, a group formed to represent Ngāi Tahu​ on the health board, said thanked whānau who got vaccinated to protect themselves and the community, and to the Māori teams that worked hard to reach everyone.

“The manaaki (support), the kai that was provided, was a leading example of how to engage with our Māori whānau.”

People still needed to have courageous conversation with whānau who were yet to be vaccinated and continue to support them to do the right thing, she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Lauren McCall, 18, gets a vaccination at Christchurch Arena in November.

The Ministry of Health had not handled the vaccine roll-out to Māori well, but Turrall said she was happy with the Canterbury health board’s response and support.

Age Concern Canterbury chief executive Simon Templeton said the region’s high vaccination rate allowed older Cantabrians to keep living their best lives and stay connected with family and friends.

“There has been a huge amount of appreciation right from the start towards the Government for prioritising the over 65 group, and for the local health staff for delivering a great service.”

STUFF The Student Volunteer Army is assisting with the vaccine roll-out in Christchurch. (First published August 24, 2021)

Skinner said the health board was also in contact with organisations offering support to vulnerable people, such as those who were homeless, and to pregnant and breastfeeding people, who are at risk of falling really sick if they catch Covid-19.

“We received huge support from local community leaders, church leaders, community groups, and the Christchurch business community who shared their time, experience, resources and their voice to lift the vaccination uptake.”

For anyone looking for places to get vaccinated, a list of clinics operating between December 23 and January 10 can be found here.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce boss Leanne Watson says businesses are hopeful of border openings in 2022.

Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson said businesses had shown their “resilience, determination and adaptability” in what had been another challenging year. They were “cautiously optimistic” for the year ahead, particularly for restrictions to ease and borders to reopen.

‘Constant alterations’ the biggest challenge

Chris Wilkinson is one of five vaccinators at the Barrington Covid Vaccination Hub, in Christchurch’s Barrington Mall.

The team has had to manage different alert levels, changing government rules and vaccine hesitant patients, and has done more than 63,000 vaccinations so far.

“It's been busier than we expected. On our busiest weeks we did more than 3000 vaccinations.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Wilkinson says vaccinators have copped a bit of abuse, but are “pretty good at talking to people”.

Wilkinson said the biggest challenge was the “constant alterations” to the country's Covid response, often with no notice.

“We found out we were going to do under 16s the same time the public did,” he said.

“We had Jacinda (Ardern) saying ‘bring them in with you to your appointment’ and we didn't have the vaccines ready for them.”

Wilkinson, who has been a pharmacist for 22 years, said most patients were “really good”, but some vaccine hesitant people had expressed their opposition to the mandate.

“We had a bit of abuse from a couple of people that we asked to leave.”

Despite the long hours and hard work, the vaccination team remained close-knit, he said.

“We've been having barbecues as a group, just for fun. We've been incredibly blessed with some really good staff.”