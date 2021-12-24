Vaccinating Aotearoa against Covid-19: How a stroll became a sprint

Vaccinations for children aged 5-11 will begin in time for the return to school, on January 17.

After a slow, even complacent, start, New Zealand’s rates of Covid-19 vaccination have eclipsed expectations. Data journalist Kate Newton examines how we got here and what we still have to learn.

Throughout the pandemic, Aotearoa’s status as an isolated island nation has been a double-edged sword. Like our shy, ground-dwelling native birds, we are a naive population: naturally insulated from the virus but at risk of decimation, had Covid-19 found its way here before we had adequate protection.

The longer we dodged the worst of what was happening elsewhere, the more reluctant we became to let go of the stamp-it-out elimination strategy that had got us this far. But then came Delta, and our primary shield was no longer the border: it was vaccination.

On the day that Delta was detected in New Zealand – August 17, 2021 – the country’s rate of double vaccination among the eligible population was just 22.7 per cent.

Just over four months later, that rate is closing in on 91 per cent.

“Overall, we’ve done incredibly well,” Immunisation Advisory Centre director and GP Nikki Turner says. “I’m not surprised, but I’m pleased to see it [that high].”

Despite starting months after many other countries, New Zealand now has the 27th highest rate of double vaccination in the world, based on total population (comparing eligible populations is difficult because not all countries have made the vaccine available to younger age groups).

Our total population rate of 74.2 per cent puts us just behind China and Australia and well ahead of the high-income country average of 69.5 per cent.

The Government attributed the slow start to difficulties with global supply. Training and initial storage requirements for the vaccine also held up delivery, while New Zealand’s almost non-existent rates of Covid-19 for the first two-thirds of 2021 perhaps contributed to a lack of urgency.

Once Delta arrived, though, both supply and demand ratcheted up. In just three days spanning August 25, 26 and 27, a full five per cent of the population got a first dose.

University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker says the rapid increase in rates since August has been “spectacular”. “We can be quite hard on ourselves, but really I think New Zealand’s done extremely well.”

Success was not always guaranteed. Horizon Research has conducted regular surveys about attitudes towards the vaccine for the Health Ministry for more than a year.

Its two earliest surveys, in September and December 2020, found only 69 per cent of those surveyed were ‘likely’ to get the vaccine, with the remainder either saying they were ‘unlikely’ to or were unsure.

The levels of vaccination among the eligible population have belied that early hesitancy. The overall rate of Covid-19 vaccination is now among the highest for any vaccination available in New Zealand, eclipsing childhood immunisation rates. Despite protests, heavy media coverage, and attempts to co-opt kaupapa Māori, anti-vaxxers have proved to be a tiny minority.

Turner says that turnaround in public opinion is a result of “social attitudes moving with the environment”.

“Disease coming into Auckland really drove immunisation rates,” he says.

The Delta outbreak galvanised people through fear – “unfortunately that’s human nature” – but also through a shared sense of social responsibility, she says.

“There’s a genuine community feeling that this is what we do to get through.”

There are some stunning figures when you drill into the data.

First-dose vaccination rates are as high as 98 per cent in some district health board areas, while two (Auckland and Capital and Coast) have now double vaccinated 95 per cent of their eligible people.

But the data also shows that, despite a unified voice from public health and indigenous health researchers, and an emerging mainstream acknowledgement of inequities, we still couldn’t get it right for tangata whenua.

Māori vaccination rates are now climbing fast but are still more than 12 percentage points behind overall rates because of early problems with the roll-out's design.

Earlier this week, the Waitangi Tribunal found that Cabinet breached Treaty principles when it decided not to make any age adjustment for Māori in its vaccine rollout.

Māori health providers had argued since early 2021 for this age adjustment to happen, on two counts. Firstly, Māori are a younger population and so tying vaccine eligibility to age – which was a key way the vaccine roll-out was structured – meant access to the vaccine was delayed for a significant proportion.

Secondly, pre-existing inequities in the health system mean Māori (as well as Pasifika) have higher rates of heart conditions, diabetes and other underlying health issues that increase vulnerability to Covid-19. Early on, the roll-out prioritised “groups” based on health vulnerability but never explicitly prioritised Māori (or Pasifika).

Early on in the pandemic, modellers at the Te Pūnaha Matatini research cluster calculated how underlying conditions and age might affect the Covid-19 death rate for Māori, estimating it could be more than double the overall fatality rate for New Zealand’s population.

They suggested higher death rates would kick in at lower ages: the estimated fatality rate for Māori in their 60s and 70s (7.9 per cent) was higher than the estimated rate for the general population aged 80 and older (6.8 per cent).

Fortunately, suppression of cases through first the elimination strategy and then the vaccination campaign has kept the rates much lower than the models predicted.

Māori are still overrepresented, though: a third of all deaths have been tangata Māori – despite making up only 16.5 per cent of New Zealand’s population.

The high level of overall vaccination coverage, in combination with public health measures like lockdowns and masking, is an undoubted success, University of Waikato health geographer Jesse Whitehead says. “[It] has meant that New Zealand has seen relatively low numbers of Delta cases and deaths.”

But the roll-out “failed” some Māori, he says. “Access to vaccinations has also been poor for priority communities and rural areas of the country.”

The focus in some quarters on a 90 per cent overall vaccination rate masked low coverage rates in many neighbourhoods and populations, Whitehead says.

“The local population in many popular summer tourist destinations (who have also had lower levels of access to vaccination services) now have lower than average vaccination coverage, particularly for Māori.”

Nikki Turner says although the overall coverage rates are good, “the main thing about high coverage is that you have to get it equitably spread … You don’t want pockets of low coverage”.

The roll-out has successfully reached older Māori, who now have similar vaccination rates to other people in the same age brackets. Among those aged 65 or older, Māori vaccination rates have surpassed general rates in many areas.

Lower rates still persist among younger Māori but Turner says the architects of the rollout seem to have learned from early mistakes.

Mobile clinics, for instance, were slow to get moving despite early and repeated requests for support from providers like west Auckland-based Te Whānau o Waipareira.

But Turner says there is now genuine engagement and support for community-driven initiatives. “The programme has worked on that really hard and been doing that really well over the last couple of months.”

Those early inequities are unfortunately now baked into the roll-out of booster doses to an extent, because those who received their primary doses later will have to wait longer until the required four-month gap is up.

Whitehead says there is a second opportunity to achieve vaccine equity, through the rollout to 5 to 11-year-olds that is due to start in January.

“Tamariki Māori, Pacific children, and kids in areas of high socioeconomic deprivation should be prioritised,” he says. “One way to achieve more equitable access for kids would be offering vaccinations at schools, and focusing in particular on supporting vaccination services at low decile schools first.”

Whitehead says 99.9 per cent of New Zealand’s population lives near a school, making them one of the most accessible institutions in the country. “School-based clinics may have the added bonus of potentially reaching as-yet-unvaccinated adults, or offering a convenient location for boosters.”

Auckland University Associate Professor of Public Health Collin Tukuitonga says the Government should not rely on schools alone, though. “[That means] seriously taking a pro-equity approach, prioritising Māori and Pacific children, engaging and enabling Māori and Pacific providers to deliver the rollout.”

The Waitangi Tribunal added its heft to that demand, recommending the Crown “urgently provide further funding, resourcing, data, and other support to assist Māori providers and communities with the continuing vaccination effort – including the paediatric vaccine and booster vaccine”.

Finally, what of the mandates that the Government introduced, firstly for teachers, border and healthcare workers, before extending them to the armed forces (including police), retail and hospitality?

Data for these groups is hard to come by, let alone evidence that the mandates – or vaccine certificates – compelled people to get vaccinated. Nikki Turner says she would be “hesitant” to say it had an effect.

By the time the government announced mandates for teachers and healthcare workers on October 11, 82 per cent of the eligible population had already got a first dose.

Apart from Super Saturday, which followed a few days later, there was no obvious bounce in rates after the announcement – in fact, rates slowed from this point as the rollout got into the real tail-end. Nor was there a noticeable increase following the announcement of vaccine certificates.

An Education Ministry survey that most schools completed showed 97.6 per cent of teachers had received their first dose by the time the mandate took effect in mid-November.

That rate is significantly higher than the overall rate, which was 90.5 per cent for first doses at that point. That may be due in part to the mandate and there are anecdotal reports that it galvanised some teachers. However, those high rates could just as well be a by-product of the type of people teaching tends to attract: those who value education, evidence, and care for others.

The ministry does not hold any data on rates prior to the mandate announcement, which might have helped paint a fuller picture of what effect, if any, the mandate had.

The work of vaccinating New Zealand is far from done. Emerging evidence suggests that even double-dosing the population will not be enough to protect people from the new Omicron variant, when it inevitably leaks from managed isolation into the community.

University of Otago immunologist Dianne Sika-Paotonu says boosters must be rolled out as quickly as possible, with appropriate prioritisation.

“Leaving any of our most vulnerable behind and unprotected, given the adverse health impact already seen for vulnerable groups in Aotearoa New Zealand, will have long-term consequences and impact.”