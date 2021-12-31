Pharmacies experiencing confusion over rapid testing eligibility, boosters

Windsor Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Hollie Sycamore with the rapid antigen tests required to be taken by unvaccinated travellers before taking domestic flights or ferries.

Southland pharmacists say they’ve been fielding calls from dozens of people confused about their eligibility for rapid antigen testing and Covid-19 boosters.

In November, Air New Zealand announced unvaccinated travellers aged 12 and over would need to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken in the past 72 hours to travel domestically from December 14 if they didn’t have a vaccine passport.

The Interislander ferry followed suit soon after, announcing it would have the same vaccination requirements as Air New Zealand from December 15.

As a result, the Government announced rapid antigen tests would be made available at pharmacies for free from December 15, but only for unvaccinated travellers over the age of 12 who did not have Covid-19 symptoms.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Where to get tested and vaccinated in Auckland during the New Year holiday period

* Covid-19: What is rapid antigen testing and how does it work?

* Covid-19: 61 people in hospital with virus ahead of traffic light review



Windsor Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Hollie Sycamore said they had been receiving about half a dozen calls a day from fully vaccinated people confused about their eligibility to take the test, which returns results in about 15 minutes.

“There has been a lot of confusion ... We’ve had a few people going to sports tournaments or music festivals that are wanting them,” she said.

Baillie and Lewis Pharmacy employee Andrew Aitken, who was supervising the rapid testing, said it had also received a sizeable amount of requests from customers to purchase the tests, which are currently unable to be sold by pharmacies.

It had two people permanently on testing duty and had been busy in the lead up to New Year's Eve, he said.

Life Pharmacy La Hood’s owner Ann La Hood said demand for testing had been steady, although she had many customers who had run into trouble over the Christmas weekend and subsequent public holidays as most pharmacies closed for four days.

“The issue was they need it within 72 hours of flying, so we were sending people to Dunedin [from Gore],” she said.

The confusion for them had predominantly been around booster Covid-19 vaccines, as many people did not realise the reduction on the time frame required between the second shot and the booster from six-months to four-months did not kick in until January 5.

Winton Pharmacy owner Michelle Carleton said they had to turn away some customers who were not yet eligible for the booster, but all were happy to return in a few days.

On top of high demand for booster shots, there was still a steady stream of customers turning up for first doses, she said.

“People are keen, we've been quite happy with how it’s going,” she said.