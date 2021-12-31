Covid-19: Napier has two cases, investigations into origins ongoing

Two new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Napier. (File photo)

A second Covid-19 case in Napier has been identified in relation to a case announced on Thursday night, with new locations of interest identified as well.

A Napier case was announced by the Hawke's Bay District Health Board via a statement late on Thursday, with the case officially confirmed by the Ministry of Health in Friday's 1pm release.

A second case, a close contact of the first, was also identified. However, it was notified after the reporting cut-off and will be included in Saturday's figures.

Investigations are ongoing into links to any previous cases.

Hawke's Bay DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones​ said both cases were safely isolating with appropriate health and welfare supports in place.

All known close contacts of the cases have been identified and are now isolating and being tested for the virus while these investigations continue.

New locations of interest listed on Friday include several stores in the Taradale suburb, which were visited over a week ago on the afternoon of December 24.

This included the New Century Bakery Taradale (274 Gloucester St) between 1pm and 2pm, and Paper Plus Taradale (285 Gloucester St) between 2.30pm and 4pm, and Bin Inn Taradale (278 Gloucester St) between 2pm and 3.30pm.

Additional locations, which included several supermarket outlets, were added as locations of interest later on Friday afternoon:

MYLK Food Store Napier (53 Latham St), visited on December 22 between 11.45am and 12.15pm.

Pak'n Save Napier South (25 Munroe St), visited on December 22 between 12.15pm and 1pm.

Pak'n Save Tamatea (Cnr Leicester Ave &, Coventry Ave), visited on December 23 between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

New World Greenmeadows (9 Gloucester St), visited on December 28 between 2pm and 3.30pm.

New World Onekawa (34 Maadi Rd), visited on December 29 between 3.15pm and 4.15pm.

The locations were considered “casual exposure” locations, meaning those who visited at the notified times would need to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after the exposure date. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until testing negative.

Jones added the locations posed no ongoing risk to shoppers and he encouraged people to continue to support the businesses listed.

The positive cases come as the region reached the milestone of 90 per cent of the eligible population being fully vaccinated.

More than 130,000 people in Hawke’s Bay have been vaccinated against Covid-19, a “proud team effort” said Hawke’s Bay DHB Covid-19 vaccination senior responsible officer Chris Mckenna​.

“People can enjoy New Year’s with their friends and whānau knowing they are better protected, and our community is in a better position, now we’re 90 percent fully vaccinated.”

She​ added the turnout had been amazing but would not have been possible without the large dedicated workforce of both clinical and non-clinical workers in the vaccine clinics.

“The mahi doesn’t stop just yet as we work hard to also reach a 90 per cent fully vaccinated Māori population which is a personal DHB target, as well as rolling out the boosters and vaccinations for the 5 to 11 year age group early next year.”

She encouraged anyone not yet vaccinated, due for their second dose or booster vaccine to get it done as soon as possible, adding the new cases were a reminder to remain vigilant.