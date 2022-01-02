Covid-19: 105 new community cases, 43 people in hospital, two deaths

Stuff's Whole Truth project has published over 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (Te Reo subtitles.)

Two people with Covid-19 have died over the past two days, the Ministry of Health says.

105 new community cases were reported on Sunday, collected over a two-day period, as well as 43 people in hospital with the virus.

Both of the deaths occurred at Auckland City Hospital. No further information was released.

The ministry released the latest Covid-19 numbers, hospitalisations and vaccine data at 1pm. Sunday’s release included two days of data due to ministry not releasing its usual statement on New Year's Day.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff On Friday, there were 46 people in hospital with Covid-19. (File photo)

Five people are also in intensive care units on Sunday. There were no community Omicron cases reported.

Sunday's new community cases reported from the past two days are from Auckland (71), Waikato (7), Bay of Plenty (22), Lakes (Rotorua) (4), and Hawke’s Bay (1). The Hawke’s Bay case was first announced on Friday after the reporting cut-off but was officially included in Sunday's tally.

There are two new Omicron cases at the border to report among recent arrivals at the border, taking the total Omicron cases at the border to date to 90, the ministry's statement said.

In total, 33 people at the border were identified to have Covid over the past two days. This number is a reflection on the increase in cases globally and the continued impact of Covid-19 in many parts of the world, the ministry said in its statement.

Earlier this week, two border-related cases with the Omicron variant went into the community – a UK music artist known as Dimension, and an Air New Zealand crew member. The public health risk for both cases is considered to be low.

Sunday's statement said that testing continued for the contacts of the border-related Omicron case with community exposures (Dimension), first announced on Wednesday. To date, all test results received from those contacts had been negative.

In the flight crew member case, the risk to the public was also determined to be low, and there were no locations of interest. All eight close contacts of the case had returned negative tests, Friday’s statement from the ministry said.

The number of vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) were 3,975,039 first doses (94 per cent). There had also been 3,854,768 second doses (92 per cent), as well as 29,184 third primary doses, and 327,091 booster doses.

Two DHBs are less than 1000 doses away from reaching their 90 per cent double-vaccinated milestone. As of Sunday morning, Taranaki DHB was 658 doses away from 90 per cent of its eligible population having had two shots, and the West Coast DHB was 655 doses away. Thirteen out of 20 DHBs have reached the 90 per cent milestone.

No unexpected wastewater results were reported on Sunday.

From January 5, 2022, the interval between the second dose of the Covid vaccine and the booster reduces from 6 months to 4 months. From this date, anyone aged 18 and over who had their second vaccination at least four months ago can have their booster dose.